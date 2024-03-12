FIRSTONTARIO CREDIT UNION AND 2OAKS CONSULTING PARTNER TO SUCCESSFULLY LAUNCH EVERLINK DEBIT MASTERCARD® AND FRAUD MONITORING SOLUTION

CANADA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FirstOntario Credit Union and 2Oaks Consulting proudly announce the successful implementation of the Everlink Debit Mastercard and Fraud Monitoring Solutions. This strategic collaboration signifies a significant leap forward in meeting the evolving financial needs of members while bolstering FirstOntario's position as a leading credit union in the region.

The project's primary objective was to launch a debit Mastercard in the market, with co-branding opportunities for FirstOntario. FirstOntario relied on 2Oaks Consulting's expertise in vendor management, program management, and their understanding of the financial ecosystem to facilitate the seamless rollout of the Mastercard solution on time and within budget. The implementation involved introducing new card designs, including the highly anticipated Hamilton Tiger-Cats co-branded cards.

Meeting Evolving Consumer Behaviours with Future-Ready Solutions

Emerging from the challenges of the pandemic, consumer behaviors have shifted, demanding heightened digital services and payment solutions. Recognizing this shift, the expansion of the debit card program through Everlink’s Mastercard co-badged debit cards was imperative. This evolution not only caters to the expanding member needs, but also generates additional revenue for the credit union.

Key Highlights of the Everlink Debit Mastercard Implementation:

· Consolidation of in-person and online purchases onto a single card, reducing reliance on credit

· Enhanced card reliability for international point-of-sale and ATM transactions through the Mastercard network

· Increased revenue streams from online and cross-border purchases, alongside Everlink’s Optional Issuer Fee

· Added purchase protection for members via Mastercard’s Zero Liability Protection and Everlink’s eDetect fraud services

FirstOntario is on a digital transformation journey and providing members with a debit card that provides greater digital flexibility and options, particularly the ability to use the card online along with enhanced member protection and security, is an important step for our credit union,” said Irene Milasinic, vice-president, Innovation Automation & Digital Experience, First Ontario. “2Oaks played an instrumental role in the successful launch of the new card by providing invaluable guidance and expertise.”

2Oaks Expertise Drives Successful Rollout

2Oaks Consulting played a pivotal role in scoping and managing the project beginning to end, outlining the program plan, defining deliverables to the various stakeholders, ensuring accountability, driving governance at all levels, and overseeing crucial contractual agreements with Servus, Central1, Temenos, Everlink, and the various internal FirstOntario departments. This strategic approach allowed FirstOntario’s internal teams to focus on concurrent initiatives without compromising project timelines.

“Empowering FirstOntario's evolution in the digital financial landscape has been a gratifying journey,” says Andrew Mills, Partner at 2Oaks. “Our commitment to delivering meaningful impact aligns seamlessly with the credit union's vision, driving innovative change for their members' financial experiences.”

About FirstOntario Credit Union:

FirstOntario is a full service cooperative financial institution, serving members for more than 80 years throughout the Golden Horseshoe, Niagara Region, and Southwestern regions of Ontario. With $6.6 billion in assets under management, FirstOntario is one of Canada’s largest credit unions. Committed to community reinvestment, FirstOntario supports local entrepreneurs, offers competitive rates, and champions charitable initiatives, including our award-winning student nutrition program. Learn more at FirstOntario.com.

About 2Oaks Consulting:

2Oaks Consulting provides world-class banking technology solutions tailored to help financial institutions manage risk and achieve strategic objectives. With expertise in strategic advisory, program and project management, risk management, and enterprise architecture, 2Oaks Consulting delivers innovative solutions that address the unique needs of its clients. Learn more at 2Oaks.ca.

