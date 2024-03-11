Outleads Inc. obtained U.S. Patent No. 11,671,397 B1
Businesses are increasingly focused on improving their Return of Investments.WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outleads Inc. obtained U.S. Patent No. 11,671,397 B1 on June 6, 2023. As businesses are increasingly interested in improving their Return of Investments, there is growing interest to target online advertising by intercepting additional data about a user, such as profile and activity. Thus, tracking a user's web activity and using the data to predict interest and guide advertising display decisions is commonplace. However, the utilized data is restricted to online browsing behavior. Since phone calls and form submissions generate offline activity, and given the sheer volume of activity, the ability to utilize this information to target online advertising is extremely valuable. The current disclosure makes it possible to target online advertising using information other than online browsing activity in the same way that it is used for online browsing behavior.
Outleads Inc. patented technology enables to advertise online based on offline activity. They push data from CRMs, call centers, marketing automation, email marketing, and similar software to Google Analytics so advertisers can leverage it in AdWords. For example, advertisers can target leads that were sent an e-mail campaign in HubSpot/Marketo and opened but didn't click it; leads with a certain status in Salesforce; etc. It's an automated, real-time, highly accurate alternative to AdWords customer match, as well as other email-based online advertising services like LiveRamp, Datalogix, BlueKai and Acxiom.
Greenberg & Lieberman is an Intellectual Property Law Firm which has been in business since 1996 and provides patent, trademark, copyright prosecution, litigation and representation as well as Escrow & Paymaster services. Greenberg & Lieberman serves clients nationally and internationally with a particular focus on computer / Internet - Domain Name law and Patent Prosecution for the small and mid-sized business world wide. Located minutes from the U.S. Patent Office headquarters, Greenberg is able to go down in person, if necessary, to meet with people at the U.S. Patent Office. The firm has served over 20,000 clients. For additional information visit www.aplegal.com or www.EscrowDomains.com call 888-275-2757 or email info@aplegal.com
The language above is provided for informational purposes only, and is not intended to be legal advice and/or interpretation.
