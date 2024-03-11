Submit Release
Butchertown Clinical Trials and The Eye Care Institute Announce 21st FDA Approval

Clobetasol propionate ophthalmic suspension is another excellent addition to the family of medicines that help treat inflammation and pain following eye surgery.”
— Dr. Brennan Greene, Principal Investigator
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Formosa Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Songshan Dist., Taipei City 105, Taiwan, announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Clobetasol propionate ophthalmic suspension, 0.05% (APP13007) for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Dr. Brennan P. Greene, MD. continued “Although much work remains to eradicate post-operative pain and inflammation, this is another good choice for treating some of the seven million people per year who undergo eye surgery in the United States.”

Mark Prussian, CEO of Butchertown Clinical Trials, said, “I find it especially gratifying when research institutions affiliate to create a drug such as this. In this case, Formosa is working with our previous clinical trial partner, Eyenovia, to market and commercialize the drug, which is also a development partner with Senju, with whom we have also partnered on other clinical trials.”

This is the 21st FDA-approved drug or device for Louisville, KY-based Butchertown Clinical Trials, a division of The Eye Care Institute. Mark Prussian stated each FDA approval is a breakthrough for medicine and for the improvement of the lives of our patients.

