The Women Economic Forum Launches New York Chapter and Celebrates Women of Achievement at First Awards Event

Dr. Harbeen Arora Rai, Founder and Chairperson of Women Economic Forum, left, and Maria Fernanda Reyes, President, WEF New York. Barbara Winston accepts the WEF Award as Woman of the Decade from Maria Fernanda Reyes. Pictured with Winston from left are Caroline Sack Kendem and Carmen Velasquez, NY Supreme Court Justice. Pashtana Durrani, Founder of LEARN Afghanistan, was among the honorees recognized by WEF for their work advancing gender equity and equality.

Barbara Winston, Carolyn Maloney, and Teresa “Terry” Gutierrez, Named Women of the Decade for their Impact on Gender Equity and Women’s Empowerment Worldwide

WEF is providing a platform where women and men can work together to mitigate the many gaps of inequity and inequality through the path of celebration of humanity and solidarity of genders.” — Dr. Harbeen Arora Rai

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Women Economic Forum (WEF) celebrated the launch of its New York State chapter by recognizing prominent women from around the world for their commitment to advancing gender equity. Two-hundred guests from more than 50 countries attended the event held at the Harvard Club in Manhattan, on Friday, March 8, 2024. The ceremony preceded the start of the 68th session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW68) taking place this week.

At the event, WEF recognized its first Women of the Decade Honorees and committed to accelerating progress for women’s equality and U.N. Sustainable Development Goals. Barbara Winston, Founder and Chair of the Peace Innovation Initiative; Carolyn Maloney, former New York Congresswoman, who is campaigning for the passage of the Equal Rights Amendment; and Teresa “Terry” Gutierrez, a corporate executive in the automotive industry based in Mexico, were named “Women of the Decade” for their roles in breaking gender barriers in their respective fields and advancing women’s issues.

"We are thrilled to launch Women Economic Forum New York and provide a space for women to come together, share their experiences, and empower one another," said Maria Fernanda Reyes, President of WEF New York. "Our goal is to foster a supportive global community where women are celebrated and can positively impact their local communities and advocate for gender equality,” Ms. Reyes said.

“The Women Economic Forum is committed to promoting women’s leadership worldwide by showcasing stellar role models in all walks of life, and highlighting the importance of the countless contributions of women to the economy and our society,” said Dr. Harbeen Arora Rai, Founder and Chairperson of WEF.

Dr. Harbeen is a prominent thought leader and philanthropist who has galvanized more than 500,000 women from 150 countries to raise awareness of the cycle of inequality, violence, and poverty suffered by women worldwide and to establish a global ecosystem to address these challenges. Through her network, known as the G100, she has assembled 100 women from around the world to develop this ecosystem, which encompasses issues related to women in all aspects of society.

This network empowers women’s initiatives that address education, housing, law and social justice, health and wellness, mental health, poverty, employment, access to financial resources, technology, innovation, entrepreneurship, economic development, and environmental preservation. These priorities are aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals established in the U.N. Women’s 2018 report, “Turning Promises Into Action: Gender Equality in the 2030 Agenda.”

The first goal centers on ending poverty. More than 10 percent of women worldwide live in extreme poverty, according to a January 2024 U.N. Social and Economic Council Report.

“WEF is providing a platform where women and men can work together to mitigate the many gaps of inequity and inequality through the path of celebration of humanity and solidarity of genders. Together we can,” said Dr. Harbeen. “We are creating a seed of solidarity in New York, and we are here to stay,” she said.

In addition to honoring the Women of the Decade, WEF recognized women and men of various backgrounds and industries for their commitment to developing an equitable society that empowers women.

WEF Awardees include:

· Pashtana Durrani, Founder, LEARN Afghanistan

· Irena Zubcevic, Senior Advisor, Permanent Mission of Croatia to United Nations

· Maria Rios, CEO, Nation Waste, Inc.

· Kerry Kennedy, President, RFK Foundation

· Sandra Campos, Board of Directors, Big Lots

· Distrito de Mujeres: Gabriela Torre, Norma Contreras,Alejandra Abad, Cathia Carrillo

· Tojil: Adriana Greaves, Estefania Medina

· Dame Marie Diamond, CEO and President, Marie Diamond Group

· Hermina Johnny, Founder, Aspire Artemis Foundation

· Arlenne Muñoz, Directora General, Grupo Mundo Ejecutivo

· Carole Mbessa Elongo, CEO, Business Facilities Corporation S.A.

· Andrea Vigil, Chief Operating Officer, Allegiant Electric

· Hilda Tellez Lino, Directora General en Comision Nacionale de los Derechos Humanos, Mexico

· Sissi Cancino, Founder and CEO, de MODERS

· Minerva Carrillo de la Cruz “Wiriuwi,” Chief, Indigenous Affairs, Nayaritt

· Nuria Marin Raventos, Co-President, Alvarez y Marin Corporacion

· Gina Otto, Award-winning Author, Producer, Advocate, Environmentalist

· Rosa Santana, CEO, Santana Group

· Gaby Natale, Triple Emmy Award-winning journalist, speaker and best-selling author

· Ivonnne Valdes, Conectaado, Sorenson Communication

· Christina Cuaron, Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer, Core Technology Infrastructure, Bank of America

· Claudia Romo Edelman, Founder, We Are All Human

G100 Denim Club He for She Award

· Mark Madrid, United States Army Honorary Colonel

· David Andalacio, Wynndalco Enterprises

· Gustavo Suarez, CEO and Founder, Trez

· Guillermo Diaz, Jr., Former CIO, Cisco, HITEC Chairman, Blue Cross Blue Shield Board Chair, Conectado, Jack in the Box

· Allan Arias, CEO Compass Constructors

Men Supporting Women

· Frank Garcia, CEO, Perikin Enterprises, Founder, U.S. Small Business Federal Contractors Association

· Martin Guerro, Global Policy Partnerships and Community Impact – Block, Inc.

About Women Economic Forum:

Women Economic Forum (WEF) is a global platform that fosters conversations, collaborations, and connections among women entrepreneurs, leaders, and change-makers. Founded by Dr. Harbeen Arora Rai, WEF aims to empower women to create positive change in their communities and beyond. Through its annual events, WEF brings together women from diverse backgrounds and industries to share their knowledge, experiences, and insights and inspire one another to achieve their goals.