HIP Video Promo Presents: ViennaCC releases brand new music video "Gold Is What The Girls Want"

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready for a music experience that transcends borders and brings a smile to listeners face. ViennaCC, a music and video producer from Vienna / Austria, is taking international radio stations by storm with his unique sound, a vibrant blend of genres honed over a lifetime of musical passion. He had 10 TopTen hits in EuroIndieMusic- and WorldIndieMusic charts.

But ViennaCC is more than just music. With his signature flamboyantly stylish appearance infectiously quirky voice, and expressive vocal style, he injects a dose of pure fun into everything he touches. This infectious energy and positive mindset translate perfectly into his music, ensuring that ViennaCC brings a touch of joy to every listener’s day. His songs are radio-friendly.

“Gold Is What the Girls Want,” tells, with a twinkle of an eye, the message that luxurious, material goods would beat the simple gifts one could give his love. ViennaCC’s voice fits with the drum beats and traveling melody, with an entertaining urgency in his words that just wants to tell everyone what girls want: Gold! Forget the fancy dinners, and forget the bouquet of roses; if it’s not gold, the girls will not want it. With this pop-dance song, ViennaCC creates the perfect anthem for a couple who is looking to spice up their life with shimmer and shine.

