Furniture Affair Extends Store Hours, Now Open Seven Days a Week
PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Furniture Affair, a leading retailer that specializes in the resell of model home and designer showroom closeout home furnishings, is pleased to announce the expansion of its store hours to seven days a week. Starting March 11th, customers can now visit Furniture Affair every day to explore the latest trends in furniture design and find the perfect pieces to elevate their living spaces.
The expansion of operating hours is a response to the growing demand from valued customers who seek flexibility and convenience in their shopping experience. Furniture Affair is kickstarting the expanded schedule by holding a 20% storewide sale from Monday, March 11th-Wednesday, March 13th, 2024.
"We are a unique retailer in that all of our products are available to take home immediately," said Taylor Markham, President at Furniture Affair. "One of the pillars of Furniture Affair is the convenience of not having to wait weeks or months to receive your furniture so the decision to open our store to every day of the week slots in perfectly with our business model."
With the new schedule, Furniture Affair will be open from 10am to 6pm every day, allowing customers the flexibility to shop at their convenience throughout the week.
About Furniture Affair:
Furniture Affair is a unique home furnishing retailer based in Phoenix, Arizona since 1989. Furniture Affair partners with home builders to sell their model home furniture and also partners with a curated list of furniture brands to sell their showroom sample items. Furniture Affair’s distinct sourcing model allows it to sell high-end, gently used items for 40-80% off retail prices.
