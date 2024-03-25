James Lange, Best Selling Author, to Host Transformative Summit For Parents of a Child with a Disability: Save the Date

James Lange

The three-day virtual summit is a must-attend event featuring famed paralympic athlete Tatyana McFaddin, winner of eight gold medals.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James "Jim" Lange, best-selling author, CPA, and attorney, is set to present a three-day virtual summit titled "Financial and Life Planning Summit…for Parents of a Child with a Disability." The transformative event will take place June 18 through 20, 2024. Renowned Paralympic champion Tatyana McFadden will inaugurate the virtual summit, marking the beginning of an empowering event. The summit will feature insights from the authors of "Retire Secure for Parents of a Child with a Disability," a comprehensive financial resource for parents seeking advice for their child with a disability.

Speakers at the summit will cover valuable topics that educate parents on various issues and solutions for their unique situations. Parents can sign up for single or multiple sessions. For example, a parent who is interested in Deborah McFadden's presentation on qualifying children for SSI/SSDI benefits may also be interested in attending sessions on their child's specific disability, such as autism or mental health issues.

Meet the Speakers:

Deborah McFadden-- is the mother of Tatyana McFadden and the former U.S. Commissioner of Disabilities under George H.W. Bush. She oversaw 400 attorneys and was instrumental in the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Her expertise makes her the quintessential advisor for parents looking to get their child approved for SSI or SSDI benefits.

Julieanne Steinbacher-- has 20 years of experience helping clients with children with disabilities compose and structure wills, special needs trusts, and related documents and services. She is also an author with several books published on the subject, including "What You Really Need To Know For The Second Half Of Life: Protect Your Family!"

James Lange -- is the author of nine cutting-edge financial books that help protect IRA and retirement plan owners and their families. He has been quoted in the Wall Street Journal 36 times.

"Given reasonable assumptions, my daughter will be $1.9 million better off because of the plan we put in place for her. Even someone with an IRA of $500,000 could improve their child's financial situation by $239,068 in today's dollars. Though every family is unique, my basic plan will work for most IRA and retirement plan owners with a child with a disability," says Lange.

Don't miss this opportunity to join a movement celebrating abilities and transforming challenges into triumphs.

To receive valuable information about important updates and this metamorphic summit, click here.

Jim Lange, CPA, serves as the President of two interconnected companies specializing in financial services for IRA and retirement plan owners. With over 30 years of practice in Squirrel Hill, he is the founding President of a CPA firm specializing in tax planning and preparation. The second company, a registered investment advisory firm, focuses on innovative Roth IRA conversion strategies and prudent money management, all based at a single location.

Widely recognized as an expert in IRA, 401(k), and retirement plan distributions, Jim also holds the position of President and Founder of The Roth IRA Institute™. Through this institute, he guides financial professionals, IRA, and retirement plan owners in maximizing their retirement plans, incorporating Roth IRA conversions into comprehensive planning strategies. Jim's expertise is sought after nationally, and he serves as a featured presenter for renowned organizations, including Nationwide, Merrill Lynch, Transamerica, Jackson National, Morgan Stanley, the American Institute of CPAs, the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors, and various Financial Planning Associations during his countrywide travels.

For more information about James Lange and his outstanding work, click here: https://paytaxeslater.com/