SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals Introduces UK to The Most Complete Cannabis-Based Product Portfolio Following a Distribution Deal

SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals Signs Distribution Deal with Grow Pharma for UK’s Most Comprehensive Range of Cannabis-Based MedicinesLISBON, PORTUGAL, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals ("SOMAÍ"), an EU-GMP European pharmaceutical and biotech company distributing cannabinoid-containing pharmaceuticals globally, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Grow Pharma, the UK joint venture of Grow Group PLC and Vertical Pharma Resources Ltd t/a IPS Pharma, dedicated to unlocking the medical potential of cannabis for those in need. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals as it expands its global presence to the UK, following successful entrances to Australian, German, and Polish markets with strategic partnerships earlier this year.
Under the two-year agreement, SOMAÍ will create access to its differentiated cannabinoid-containing product portfolio for all the UK-based medical cannabis-prescribing clinics and doctors, utilizing Grow Pharma’s extensive distribution network. SOMAÍ expects to generate € 750k revenue in sales in the first year of this contract. The company is committed to breaking down barriers and ensuring that UK patients with qualifying conditions can access a full range of cannabis-based medicinal products with better taste and various terpene mixes that are effective and customized to their specific needs.
"We are excited to partner with Grow Pharma to expand our reach to the UK clinics equally and introduce them to SOMAÍ innovative cannabis-based medical products with different tastes and terpene mixes. By navigating the intricate regulatory landscape, SOMAÍ aims to provide innovative solutions for patients grappling with conditions such as chronic pain, epilepsy, and multiple sclerosis. Through strategic partnerships, rigorous research initiatives, and advocacy efforts, SOMAÍ is committed to enhancing patient access and empowering them with carefully crafted medications that have the potential to transform their lives," said Michael Sassano, a Founder and CEO of SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals.
"We are thrilled and honoured to partner with SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals. From our very first meeting, Michael and I recognised the immense potential in collaborating because of our similar attitudes to patient care. We admire their unwavering commitment to making a positive impact and their dedication to providing a broad range of medicines to meet diverse patient needs. We are very excited to work together and to significantly improve the portfolio of available medicines for UK patients”, said Pierre van Weperen, CEO of Grow Pharma.
About SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals LDA.
SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals is a large-scale EU-GMP manufacturer of cannabis products concentrating on the highest quality medical-grade pharmacological applications. The company invests in the extraction, research, development, formulation, and distribution of EU GMP-pharmaceutical market-authorized cannabinoid products. SOMAÍ is committed to revolutionizing healthcare through cannabis-based treatments.
Contacts:
hello@somaipharma.eu
About Grow Pharma
Grow Pharma is the UK joint venture of Grow Group PLC and Vertical Pharma Resources Ltd t/a IPS Pharma. Grow Pharma is dedicated to unlocking the potential of medical cannabis for those in need.
At Grow Pharma, we collaborate closely with leading producers of cannabis-based medicines to expand their reach into the UK and give patients and doctors access to these medicines. Our focus is also on supporting clinics and individual healthcare professionals. Through IPS Pharma, a premier importer, distributor, and pharmacy, we ensure seamless delivery of medication to patients across the country.
Contacts:
hello@growgroupplc.com
Nataliia Garnina
Somai Pharmaceuticals Unipessoal LDA
