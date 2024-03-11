Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
March 11, 2024
Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have received the number of shares of Shell plc as set out below following the vesting of conditional awards granted in 2021 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”).
PDMR
Date Acquired
Share Type
Number of shares vested
Wael Sawan
07 March 2024
SHELL (AMS)
103,848.99
Sinead Gorman
07 March 2024
SHEL (LSE)
33,699.45
Philippa Bounds
07 March 2024
SHEL (LSE)
19,096.35
Robertus Mooldijk
07 March 2024
SHELL (AMS)
44,870.60
Rachel Solway
07 March 2024
SHEL (LSE)
22,241.64
Huibert Vigeveno
07 March 2024
SHELL (AMS)
81,595.63
Zoe Yujnovich
07 March 2024
SHELL (AMS)
44,870.60
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Wael
Last Name(s)
Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Vesting of awards granted in 2021 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency
Price
NIL
Volume
103,848.99
Total
N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
103,848.99
Price
NIL
Total
N/A
Date of transaction
07/03/2024
Place of transaction
Amsterdam
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Sinead
Last Name(s)
Gorman
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Vesting of awards granted in 2021 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency
Price
NIL
Volume
33,699.45
Total
N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
33,699.45
Price
NIL
Total
N/A
Date of transaction
07/03/2024
Place of transaction
London
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Philippa
Last Name(s)
Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Legal Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Vesting of awards granted in 2021 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency
Price
NIL
Volume
19,096.35
Total
N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
19,096.35
Price
NIL
Total
N/A
Date of transaction
07/03/2024
Place of transaction
London
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Robertus
Last Name(s)
Mooldijk
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Projects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Vesting of awards granted in 2021 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency
Price
NIL
Volume
44,870.60
Total
N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
44,870.60
Price
NIL
Total
N/A
Date of transaction
07/03/2024
Place of transaction
Amsterdam
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Rachel
Last Name(s)
Solway
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Vesting of awards granted in 2021 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency
Price
NIL
Volume
22,241.64
Total
N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
22,241.64
Price
NIL
Total
N/A
Date of transaction
07/03/2024
Place of transaction
London
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Huibert
Last Name(s)
Vigeveno
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Downstream, Renewables & Energy Solutions Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Vesting of awards granted in 2021 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency
Price
NIL
Volume
81,595.63
Total
N/A
Aggregated information
Volume
81,595.63
Price
NIL
Total
N/A
Date of transaction
07/03/2024
Place of transaction
Amsterdam
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)
Zoe
Last Name(s)
Yujnovich
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status
Integrated Gas and Upstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment
Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity
Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code
21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code
GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction
Vesting of awards granted in 2021 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.