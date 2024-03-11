Submit Release
Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
         
March 11, 2024        
         
Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have received the number of shares of Shell plc as set out below following the vesting of conditional awards granted in 2021 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”).
         
PDMR Date Acquired Share Type Number of shares vested    
Wael Sawan 07 March 2024 SHELL (AMS) 103,848.99    
Sinead Gorman 07 March 2024 SHEL (LSE) 33,699.45    
Philippa Bounds 07 March 2024 SHEL (LSE) 19,096.35    
Robertus Mooldijk 07 March 2024 SHELL (AMS) 44,870.60    
Rachel Solway 07 March 2024 SHEL (LSE) 22,241.64    
Huibert Vigeveno 07 March 2024 SHELL (AMS) 81,595.63    
Zoe Yujnovich 07 March 2024 SHELL (AMS) 44,870.60    
         
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

 

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.		  
         
         
Anthony Clarke        
Deputy Company Secretary      
         
ENQUIRIES        
         
Shell Media Relations        
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550    
         
         
         
         
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70    
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
         
         


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Wael
Last Name(s) Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2021 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency  
Price NIL
Volume 103,848.99
Total N/A
Aggregated information  
Volume 103,848.99
Price NIL
Total N/A
Date of transaction 07/03/2024
Place of transaction Amsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Sinead
Last Name(s) Gorman
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2021 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency  
Price NIL
Volume 33,699.45
Total N/A
Aggregated information  
Volume 33,699.45
Price NIL
Total N/A
Date of transaction 07/03/2024
Place of transaction London


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Philippa
Last Name(s) Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Legal Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2021 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency  
Price NIL
Volume 19,096.35
Total N/A
Aggregated information  
Volume 19,096.35
Price NIL
Total N/A
Date of transaction 07/03/2024
Place of transaction London


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Robertus
Last Name(s) Mooldijk
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Projects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2021 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency  
Price NIL
Volume 44,870.60
Total N/A
Aggregated information  
Volume 44,870.60
Price NIL
Total N/A
Date of transaction 07/03/2024
Place of transaction Amsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Rachel
Last Name(s) Solway
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2021 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency  
Price NIL
Volume 22,241.64
Total N/A
Aggregated information  
Volume 22,241.64
Price NIL
Total N/A
Date of transaction 07/03/2024
Place of transaction London


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Huibert
Last Name(s) Vigeveno
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Downstream, Renewables & Energy Solutions Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2021 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency  
Price NIL
Volume 81,595.63
Total N/A
Aggregated information  
Volume 81,595.63
Price NIL
Total N/A
Date of transaction 07/03/2024
Place of transaction Amsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s) Zoe
Last Name(s) Yujnovich
2. Reason for the notification
Position/status Integrated Gas and Upstream Director
Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entity Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transaction Vesting of awards granted in 2021 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency  
Price NIL
Volume 44,870.60
Total N/A
Aggregated information  
Volume 44,870.60
Price NIL
Total N/A
Date of transaction 07/03/2024
Place of transaction Amsterdam


