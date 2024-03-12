Signals Launches New Features to Elevate B2B Marketing Automation
Signals announced the launch of two new features at the RevTech Summit - the new Intelligence Forms and Conversational Landing Pages.SILICON SLOPES, UT, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Signals, the pioneering marketing automation platform for B2B sales and marketing companies, proudly announces the launch of two innovative features – Signals Intelligent Forms and Conversational Landing Pages.
According to Google, 50% of B2B deals are won by the vendor that responds first. Signals introduced Intelligent Forms to their platform to help companies be the first to engage. Providing a form that enables buyers to start conversations and engage immediately. These forms simplify tech stacks by providing a tool to identify what companies are visiting, targeted lead generation, and conversational marketing tools like forms and chatbots.
Signals Intelligent forms make it easy to start conversations or schedule meetings, accelerating the sales cycle by engaging with buyers immediately. Don’t make buyers wait for sales reps to get back to them. Let them schedule a time with sales immediately after filling out the form. Or let the buyer immediately contact reps through live chat. With Signals real-time alerts, agents will instantly be notified of form fills; this feature assigns the right agents from the start with lead routing capabilities, ensuring faster contact rates.
With Signals Intelligent forms, everyone who fills out the form can start a conversation or schedule a meeting. Alternatively, the form can be more selective and only give those options to visitors from specific segments, like Ideal Customer Profiles (ICP).
The setup is simple. Data enrichment automatically fills in information gaps, ensuring a more seamless and efficient process. The form is easy to implement, as it can be deployed onto a website, which will adapt to the site’s styling without needing to recreate it in a form builder.
Signals Intelligent forms were designed with our customers in mind. They are designed to help win more deals by providing an avenue to respond to buyers immediately, increasing the chance of winning deals and, in turn, closing more deals.
Signals also introduced its new Conversational Landing Pages, a feature designed to offer no-code landing pages for seamless visitor interaction. These pages serve various purposes, such as signing up for events, linking to email or ad campaigns, softgating content, and more. Pose targeted questions through an interactive bot to strategically guide visitors toward specific actions, increasing conversion rates.
These no-code landing pages provide a distraction-free way to engage with visitors and enable sales and marketing teams to have more focused, relevant, and meaningful conversations with prospects. They transform the approach to digital marketing, aligning content with user preferences, driving more effective engagement, and increasing overall conversion rates.
Together, these new features offer a comprehensive solution for immediate engagement, starting conversations, and scheduling meetings with prospects. Signals Intelligence Forms and Conversational Landing Pages are available now for businesses of all sizes; for more information, visit https://getsignals.ai/.
About Signals
Signals is an innovative AI Marketing solution that helps companies automate, grow, and close sales pipelines with industry-leading predictive intent scoring, lead generation, and real-time engagement. Signals, is not just about automation; it’s about revolutionizing how businesses connect with their prospects. Trusted by Industry leaders like Observe Point, OpenTable, DOMO, Owler, and more. Signals has helped their customers create highly qualified leads and interpret the buyer's signals. To learn more about Signals please visit getsignals.ai.
