accratech introduces the Glove Canister a convenient personal hand protection dispensing system

The Glove Canister is a personal glove dispenser made to hold five (5) pair of Nitrile or Latex Gloves depending on the preference for the glove type up to the person using the dispenser. The dispenser is made available with a belt clip so it can be clipped to a person's belt or pocket also available with Velcro so it can be placed on a solid firm surface such as a safety kit, wall, or toolbox.
In today's world keeping your hands clean and free of harmful pathogens such as COVID or simple general grease and dirt is essential for a healthy existence. With the Glove Canister making Nitrile Gloves readily available to a Lab worker or mechanic or painter once the job at hand is complete the person can simply remove the dirt and pathogens by removing the gloves and properly dispose of them thus disposing of the residual dirt and contamination.
The glove dispenser is made for continuous use, is made to be easily filled or refilled through the front, can be filled with the proper size for your personal fit will easily hold 5 pair of gloves. The Dispenser is made of High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) which is the same material that the typical milk bottle purchased from the grocery store is made of which is a highly recyclable material therefore when the dispenser has been used multiple times causing extensive wear and depreciation needing to be discarded it can be recycled.
It is noted here that the Glove Dispenser can be private labeled if purchased in large quantities of 1,000 or more. The private labeling is an additional process therefore the customer that is interested in the private labeling is required to contact the manufacturer noted herein for further information and cost.
