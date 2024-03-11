Delirious Comedy Club Expands With Even More Laughter In Downtown Las Vegas

Don Barnhart Brings Nightly Laughter To Downtown Las Vegas Comedy Legend George Wallace Joins resident headliner Don Barnhart on stage at Delirious Comedy Club Comedian Don Barnhart is committed to Entertaining The Troops Around The World

Get ready for a night of side-splitting laughs at the new, expanded location for Delirious Comedy Club inside the Showroom at Hennessy’s Tavern on Fremont St.

If you're easily offended or have an agenda, you're really missing the point of going to a comedy club and should probably stay at home!” — Don Barnhart

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the last 6 years, Delirious Comedy Club has been providing Downtown Las Vegas with the only full time, professional comedy club and due to customer demand, they're expanding to a larger showroom and doubling their occupancy to bring even more hysterical laughter and nightly fun to Downtown Las Vegas.

The hysterically funny resident headliner Don Barnhart leads the charge, joined by a rotating cast of national acts, surprise guests, and rising local stars. For years, Barnhart has split his time touring the country headlining at the top comedy clubs, entertaining the troops around the world and performing for colleges and cruise ships.

Don's comedy goes from family friendly to risqué without missing a beat and does so in such a charming, improvisational way you’ll be so busy laughing you won’t notice or care.

Don Barnhart's standup comedy has been labeled smart, witty, and intellectual to downright silly and his facial expressions can tell you more than the words convey in any story. He has both a family friendly Dry Bar Comedy Special and an unapologetically funny Amazon Prime Special that doesn’t hold back.

Don's new book, Finding Your Funny is a Best Seller List on Amazon. With a humorous and heartfelt forward by Comedy Legend George Wallace, Finding Your Funny goes beyond Barnhart’s own 25-year journey and shares the brutal, often overlooked experience and advice of other comedians, entertainers, managers, agents and bookers. Barnhart is also the author of Creating The Life You Desire and a contributing author on I Killed, True Stories of The Road from America's Top Comics with contributions by Jay Leno, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Bill Maher, Joan Rivers, Jeff Foxworthy, and others.

Don Barnhart got his start in comedy at The Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach, CA where he started as the House MC through the 80's until he left to pursue his standup career and has never looked back. Since 1992, Don Barnhart has been entertaining the troops around the world and is the inspiration and featured in the documentary, I Am Battle Comic. Don also stars in Finding The Funny with Brad Garret and Louie Anderson and has been seen NBC, MTV, Star Search, and Evening At The Improv and has been featured on ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC.

Barnhart is a Bob and Tom Show favorite and his comedy CD, I’m Not Just Eye Candy can be heard frequently on the comedy channels on XM/Sirius Satellite Radio. Barnhart has written several books, produced, and directed TV and film projects and is an executive producer and appears in the new Matt Rife, Jamie Kennedy and Russell Peters Film, “Don’t Suck” about a vampire who wants to be a comedian.

Click here to see a family friendly version of Don Barnhart's Dry Bar Comedy Demo.

The new Delirious Comedy Club showroom seats up to 100 and features some of the best drink prices in Las Vegas. Bottled Beers begin at $6, Cocktails start at $8 and the venue offers an Easy Bites food menu as well.

Shows run Thursday – Sunday with Front Row, VIP and General Admission Tickets beginning at $39.95 and offers a Local & Military Discount. Customers can also get full meals at the Hennessy’s and stay afterwards for the live music in the main dining area.

Advance tickets are highly encouraged and can be purchased at Delirious Comedy Club

Delirious Comedy Club Expands To Showroom At Hennessy's Tavern On Fremont Street Experience