Paradise Launches Partner for Good℠ Purpose-Led New Brand Image

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paradise Advertising & Marketing Inc. announced it has revamped its brand to match its commitment to serving as a Partner for Good℠ for the core tourism marketing industry and the livelihoods and communities it serves across the nation.

Paradise is a renowned full-service hospitality, tourism and destination marketing partner that specializes in brand strategy, omnichannel advertising, creative content development and distribution, digital, social media, and communications while maintaining a keen eye on sustainability and social inclusion.

Founded 22 years ago by a destination marketing visionary, the late Cedar Hames, Paradise has been at the forefront of travel and tourism as the industry has evolved. While travel has always been a consumer passion, it is also known as a significant source of economic impact for communities all around the globe. It is estimated that travel and tourism contribute about $7.7 trillion to the global GDP. Before the pandemic, it was one of the largest sectors, responsible for creating 1 out of every 4 jobs across the world, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council.

“At Paradise, we believe in the power of tourism,” says Tom Merrick, Paradise’s Chief Creative Officer. “The power to make dreams come true for those who visit a destination. And the power to create jobs, grow businesses, and enhance communities for those who live there. We are fortunate to live at a time when wanderlust is a common passion and an economic driver. We wanted our brand to capture both the consumer excitement for travel and our pride for the business and community impact of our industry, and why we take it to heart to bring it all together. “

“The most unique element of our new logo is something we call ‘The Heartstring.’ It represents the thread that ties all of us together: The desire to explore new places, meet new people, and create memories that will last a lifetime. We can think of no better way to illustrate the fact that people love to travel, and all of us at Paradise love to help them in that quest.”

Added President Rudy Webb: “Being a Partner for GoodSM to Paradise means so many things. “It means to lead with your heart in everything you do. Understand what’s at stake for the people we serve. Helping communities thrive. Stewards of amazing brands. Being conscious of social inclusion, equality, and sustainability. And most importantly, treating our client partners as if they are family.”

Since acquiring Paradise with her husband Tony Karasek six years ago, CEO and Co-Owner Barbara Karasek has overseen the growth of the Florida-based and operated advertising and marketing firm into a nationwide brand with 45 staff in 11 states. Paradise represents CVBs, municipalities, tourism bureaus, economic development agencies, hotels, resorts, museums, and attractions, in three time zones. Over the years Paradise has earned nearly 500 industry awards, including eleven 2023 HSMAI Adrian Awards received on February 13, 2024. Karasek was also recently recognized by HSMAI as one of its “Top 25 Extraordinary Minds in Sales, Marketing, Revenue Optimization, and Distribution“ for 2023.

“As I continue my journey as a marketer, CEO, and leader, I’ve become increasingly aware that there exists an opportunity – maybe even a responsibility – to create and to be something bigger than oneself,” said Karasek. “That’s why Tony and I so proud of how we’ve evolved the Paradise brand that my mentor Cedar Hames envisioned. It’s more than just a new logo and a tagline. It’s our NorthStar. Our guiding light. A vision for me and the talented people and partners I’m so privileged to be inspired by every day. We are so much more than just a marcom firm: We are stewards committed to changing lives and the communities we serve for the better, forever. I cannot begin to convey the hard work that led us to this point. And I cannot wait to see where our hearts lead us next.”

At Paradise, we embrace our role as a Partner for Good℠, guiding communities toward a brighter future. Our mission revolves around fostering change through innovative, inclusive, sustainable, and data-led marketing strategies. We believe that by engaging people, we can inspire positive transformations that endure. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, Paradise extends its influence far and wide. Our dynamic team, comprising talented professionals spanning many states across three time zones, is passionate about delivering unparalleled results for clients throughout the country. We take pride in being an active member of prestigious industry organizations, including Destinations International, Destinations Florida, GACVB, PRSA, Visit Florida, and the National Diversity Council. For more information about Paradise and the transformative work we do, visit our website at paradiseadv.com.



