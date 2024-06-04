Melancholy's Mistress Releases 'Soulmates (For a Second)' - A Journey Though Learning That Forever Was Just a Lesson

Photographed at Bomarton St. John Catholic Church by Graye Leigh

Paths Collided...Then Went Different Directions

The last year has been a labor of love bringing my music to life. I'm thrilled to share 'Soulmates (For a Second)', as this song is a symbol of putting trust in ambition and doing it afraid.” — Melancholy's Mistress

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Melancholy's Mistress (MM) is on a mission to make ears smile with the release of her debut single and visualizer, "Soulmates (For a Second)." Inspired by the shared experience of learning that in some relationships "forever" was just a lesson, "Soulmates (For a Second)" is a soul-stirring head bopping country tune that showcases Melancholy's Mistress’s distinctive vocal style and songwriting prowess. For those who have said goodbye to a kindred spirit, singing along to this song pays tribute to the memories of those sweet summer days.

"Soulmates (For a Second)" is available on all major streaming platforms, and fans can follow along for a music video in the future. In the meantime, listeners can keep up with Melancholy's Mistress on social media for exclusive updates and behind-the-scenes content.

About Melancholy's Mistress:

When the earth stood still, MM was determined to find her purpose. After several years of searching for Unfiltered Euphoria, she was reminded of her true strengths: singing and songwriting. Yet, one thing remained: her paralyzing stage fright. For months she guided herself through exposure therapy slowly building the courage to become a professional singer/songwriter. Now glowing, she uses her unique background in business, fashion, and film to captivate audiences in her dreamscape. "Soulmates (For a Second)" serves as a compelling introduction to her artistry.

For press inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact Melancholy’s Mistress at howdy@melancholysmistress.com

Melancholy's Mistress - Soulmates (For A Second) (Official Visualizer) Radio Edit