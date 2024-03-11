Stratus Surfaces Expands Presence in Eastern Washington with Opening of Slab Gallery in Spokane Valley
This milestone confirms the company's commitment to customers in the eastern region of Washington.SPOKANE VALLEY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stratus Surfaces, a premier provider of high-quality surface materials, proudly announces the opening of its latest slab gallery in Spokane Valley, WA. This milestone confirms the company's commitment to customers in the eastern region of Washington, providing them more accessible access to the esteemed StratusQuartz and StratusPorcelain collections.
Nestled at 13808 E. Indiana Avenue, Spokane Valley, WA 99216, the new slab gallery is a convenient hub for customers seeking to explore full-sized slabs of StratusQuartz and StratusPorcelain. Here, customers can indulge in a comprehensive display ranging from timeless classics to cutting-edge designs, immersing themselves in the exquisite beauty and versatility of quartz and porcelain slabs.
Peter Pental, President of Stratus Surfaces, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are delighted to unveil our latest gallery in Spokane Valley. This expansion underscores our unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional service and top-notch products to our esteemed clientele. We eagerly anticipate welcoming the Spokane community to our gallery and assisting them in realizing their design aspirations."
The Spokane location will showcase the newest innovations within the StratusQuartz and StratusPorcelain collections. Meanwhile, all orders will continue to be processed from the company's Kent location, ensuring seamless service continuity. Customers can be confident that they will encounter the same standards of professionalism, integrity, and commitment to excellence that characterize Stratus Surfaces. For further details regarding our Spokane Gallery, please contact Stratus Surfaces at Info.Spokane@StratusSurfaces.com or by phone at 509.538.5595.
About Stratus Surfaces
Stratus Surfaces specializes in the wholesale distribution of premium natural stone, StratusQuartz, and StratusPorcelain slabs. Our mission is to provide an effortless customer experience for all. Whether you are a seasoned countertop installer, a creative interior designer, a meticulous homeowner, or a visionary home builder, Stratus Surfaces is committed to serving your needs with professionalism, integrity, and a dedication to excellence. Operating from five strategically positioned facilities in Texas, Washington, and Oklahoma. More information is available at: www.StratusSurfaces.com.
Meg Russell
Stratus Surfaces
Marketing@stratussurfaces.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
LinkedIn
Facebook