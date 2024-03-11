Genetic ablation of Immt induces a lethal disruption of the MICOS complex

The mitochondrial contact site and cristae organizing system (MICOS) is important for crista junction formation and for maintaining inner mitochondrial membrane architecture. A key component of the MICOS complex is MIC60, which has been well studied in yeast and cell culture models. However, only one recent study has demonstrated the embryonic lethality of losing Immt (the gene encoding MIC60) expression. Tamoxifen-inducible ROSA-CreER T2 –mediated deletion of Immt in adult mice disrupted the MICOS complex, increased mitochondria size, altered cristae morphology, and was lethal within 12 d. Pathologically, these mice displayed defective intestinal muscle function (paralytic ileus) culminating in dehydration. We also identified bone marrow (BM) hypocellularity in Immt-deleted mice, although BM transplants from wild-type mice did not improve survival. Altogether, this inducible mouse model demonstrates the importance of MIC60 in vivo, in both hematopoietic and non-hematopoietic tissues, and provides a valuable resource for future mechanistic investigations into the MICOS complex.

To explore the role of MIC60 in adult mice, we generated a flox-Immt conditional knockout mouse model using the broadly expressed, tamoxifen-inducible ROSA-CreER T2 deletion model. Relative to control mice, tamoxifen-induced Immt deletion reduced the expression of the MIC60 protein and of other MICOS family members and resulted in enlarged mitochondria with disorganized cristae morphology that were observed in affected tissues. Strikingly, Immt deletion in vivo rapidly reduced survival. Though we also identified BM hypocellularity in Immt-deleted mice relative to controls, BM transplant did not improve survival. Together, these results highlight the importance of MIC60 function on MICOS complex expression and mitochondrial morphology in vivo. With this research, we present a conditional mouse model system that will be beneficial for future, more targeted, research into Immt function and regulation.

The MICOS/MIB complex is comprised of multiple subcomplexes that independently organize ( 5 , 7 ). MIC60 (encoded by the gene Immt) is the largest member of the MICOS complex, and its presence at CJs stabilizes the expression and organization of other MICOS family members ( 5 , 8 , 9 , 10 ). Many studies have detailed the disrupted cristae morphology and reduced mitochondrial respiration after MIC60 expression loss using yeast models or mammalian cell culture models via siRNA-mediated knockdown ( 8 , 9 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 ). More recently, structural work has characterized the close interactions between MIC60 subdomains, MIC19, and SAM50, while also assessing their organization at CJs in yeast ( 15 ). However, in vivo research on the function of Immt in mammals has been limited. One study revealed that the loss of Immt is embryonically lethal in mice, with hemizygous germline deletion being detrimental to cardiac function under stress conditions ( 16 ).

Mitochondria are responsible for many aspects of cellular biology, and the structure, organization, and dynamics of these organelles are essential for their function ( 1 ). The regions of the mitochondria are categorized as the outer mitochondrial membrane (OMM), the inner mitochondrial membrane (IMM), the inner membrane space (IMS, the region between the OMM and IMM), and the matrix ( 2 ). The IMM folds into cristae, of which the opening is known as a crista junction (CJ) ( 2 , 3 ). These CJs house the mitochondrial contact site and cristae organizing system (MICOS), a large multi-protein complex ( 4 ). The MICOS complex helps form the distinctive morphology of the mitochondrial cristae while also reaching across the IMS to connect with the sorting and assembly machinery (SAM) complex, building the mitochondrial intermembrane space bridge (MIB) ( 4 , 5 ). The SAM complex resides within the OMM, where it coordinates with the transfer of the outer membrane (TOM) complex to translocate proteins into the mitochondria and to integrate β-barrel proteins within the outer membrane ( 6 ).

Results

Immt deletion is lethal We assessed the protein expression of two MICOS family members, MIC60 and MIC10, across multiple tissues from adult mice. As shown in Fig 1A, MIC60 and MIC10 protein expression was the highest in mitochondria-rich tissues such as the heart, liver, kidney, and skeletal muscle (17). We also observed the presence of multiple MIC60 isoforms, which are reportedly generated through alternative splicing, especially in the kidney (18). Because constitutive deletion of Immt is embryonically lethal (16), we generated a conditional knockout mouse line for Immt by introducing intronic loxP sites on either side of exon 3, which is present in all murine Immt isoforms. Cre recombinase targeting of these loxP sites would retain the first 40 amino acids from exons 1 and 2 but would cause a frameshift coding for five alternate amino acids before resulting in a premature stop codon ahead of the predicted transmembrane domain of MIC60 (Fig 1B). These ImmtF/F mice were then crossed with ROSA-CreERT2 mice, for tamoxifen-induced wide expression of Cre recombinase across many tissues (Fig 1B) (19). The resulting offspring were then intercrossed until we obtained ImmtWT (hereafter referred to as WT), ImmtF/WT, and ImmtF/F, all expressing two copies of ROSA-CreERT2. Figure 1. Immt deletion is lethal. (A) Western blot demonstrating the expression of MIC60 and MIC10, relative to GAPDH, across a variety of murine tissues. Data represent three independent experiments. (B) Diagram depicting the placement of loxP sites to generate tamoxifen-inducible Immt deletion in mice, the predicted translation of MIC60 protein after excising exon 3, and the experimental procedure for tamoxifen treatments. The figure was prepared using BioRender. (C) Kaplan–Meier survival curve of tamoxifen treatment in WT (n = 9), ImmtF/WT (n = 7), and ImmtF/F (n = 23). The log-rank Mantel–Cox test was used to assess significance, P ≤ 0.0001. (D) Representative images of murine digestive system up to 8 d of tamoxifen treatment by oral gavage or intraperitoneal injection. (E) Representative images of H&E-stained small intestine (left), colon (center), or cecum (right) tissues 7 d after tamoxifen treatment. White arrows indicate apoptotic cells, red arrows indicate submucosal inflammation and edema, and blue arrows indicate dilated crypts with bacteria. Images are at 40X magnification (scale bar = 100 μm). We treated the adult mice with tamoxifen via oral gavage or intraperitoneal (IP) injection over a course of 5 d, while monitoring the mice (Fig 1B, bottom). Irrespective of the treatment method, the ImmtF/F mice failed to survive more than 12 d after tamoxifen treatment (Figs 1C and S1A). In contrast, loss of a single Immt allele (ImmtF/WT) after tamoxifen treatment did not impair mouse survival (Figs 1C and S1A). When ImmtF/F mice approached the humane endpoint, they had enlarged stomachs and fluid retention in their intestines, cecum, and colon—an effect that was not observed in WT (Fig 1D) or ImmtF/WT (Fig S1B) mice. Intestinal bloating was observed in ImmtF/F mice as early as 5 d after beginning treatment (Fig 1D). Histological analysis of the intestinal tract (small intestines, colon, and cecum) revealed apoptotic cells, vacuolar degeneration of small intestine enterocytes, dilated intestinal crypts containing bacteria, and submucosal inflammation in the ImmtF/F mice (observed in five out of five mice) but not in WT mice (not observed in any of four mice, Fig 1E). These gross findings and histopathology are consistent with a diagnosis of paralytic ileus (impaired muscle contractions of the digestive tract [20]), malabsorption, and bacterial overgrowth. The combined effects of a compromised intestinal mucosa, small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, and paralytic ileus likely result in decreased water absorption and endotoxemia, which ultimately lead to severe dehydration and death. Figure S1. Immt deletion from intraperitoneal injection of tamoxifen is lethal. (A) Kaplan–Meier survival curve of tamoxifen treatment administered via intraperitoneal (IP) injection (IP; n = 5 WT, n = 5 ImmtF/WT, and n = 5 ImmtF/WT mice). The log-rank Mantel–Cox test was used to assess significance, P = 0.0009. (B) Representative images of the ImmtF/WT murine digestive system of tamoxifen treatment by oral gavage (left) or IP injection (right). (C) Western blot analysis of MIC60 expression across genotypes in colon, spleen, liver, kidney, heart, and skeletal muscle after 7 d of tamoxifen treatment. (D) Densitometric analysis corresponding with the Western blots presented in Fig 2B. Error bars represent SEM. (E) Western blot analysis of representative liver samples after 7–12 d of tamoxifen treatment by oral gavage (top) with the corresponding densitometric analysis (bottom, t test, P = 0.0214, error bars represent SEM).

Tamoxifen treatment efficiently deletes Immt in the small intestines and affects mitochondrial morphology Given the rapid lethality induced by tamoxifen treatment in ImmtF/F mice, we investigated the deletion efficiency over time in multiple tissues. Our assessment focused on comparing ImmtF/F to WT as ImmtF/WT mice responded similarly to tamoxifen treatment as WT mice (Figs 1C and D and S1A and B) and did not show reduced MIC60 protein expression after tamoxifen treatment in any assessed tissue (Fig S1C). Genotyping of small intestines showed complete loss of the floxed Immt region and deletion of exon 3 as early as 3 d after beginning tamoxifen treatment (Fig 2A). In the colon and the spleen, we detected the presence of the deleted region at day 3, although the floxed alleles were not completely absent even when the mice reached an endpoint (days 7–12, Fig 2A). MIC60 protein expression was also reduced as early as day 3 of treatment in the small intestine, the colon, and the spleen (Fig 2B) but was not affected in the kidney, heart, or skeletal muscle tissues (Fig S1C). Densitometric analysis of MIC60 demonstrates that approximately half the protein is lost by day 3 in the small intestine and colon and by day 5 in the spleen (Fig S1D). Reduced MIC60 protein expression corresponded with reduced protein expression of other MICOS members (MIC10 and MIC19) without affecting the expression of another mitochondrial protein TOM20, although SAM50 expression was not clearly reduced across the assessed tissues (Fig 2B). Liver tissues showed reduced MIC60 expression when mice were moribund (days 7–12 after tamoxifen treatment), but not all MICOS/MIB family members were affected (Fig S1E). Figure 2. Administering tamoxifen via oral gavage efficiently deletes Immt in the small intestine and affects mitochondrial morphology. (A) PCR results from genomic DNA isolated from the indicated tissues over time (NT = not treated). Representative samples from each timepoint are presented. (B) Western blot analysis of MICOS and MIB proteins over time in the small intestine (top), colon (middle), and spleen (bottom). Representative samples from each timepoint are presented. (C) Representative 60x images of immunohistochemical staining for COX1 at 7 d post tamoxifen treatment in the small intestine and colon (scale bar = 50 μm). (D) Representative scanning transmission electron microscopy images on small intestine and colon tissues (scale bar = 500 nm). Quantification of the mitochondria area from two independent mice per condition is shown at the bottom, displaying all assessed mitochondria. For the small intestine, 747 WT and 428 ImmtF/F mitochondria were measured, whereas 996 WT and 783 ImmtF/F mitochondria from colon tissue were assessed. The t test was completed, P ≤ 0.0001 for both tissues, and error bars represent SEM. Source data are available for this figure. As a core component of the MICOS complex, the loss of MIC60 expression would be expected to affect mitochondrial morphology (8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14). Using immunohistochemical staining of COX1 (gene name Mtco1), a subunit of complex IV of the electron transport chain (21), we found that mitochondrial staining appeared disorganized in the small intestine, colon, and cecum but was unchanged in the liver or kidney (Figs 2C and S2A). High-resolution scanning transmission electron microscopy (STEM) images of the small intestine and colon were used to assess mitochondrial ultrastructure. As shown in Fig 2D, mitochondria from Immt-deleted intestines were significantly larger in area compared with WT, with aberrant cristae morphology. We also identified significantly increased mitochondrial perimeter, major axis length, minor axis length, and circularity in ImmtF/F small intestine and colon, relative to WT tissues (Fig S2B and C). Altogether, these results demonstrate that conditional Immt deletion in vivo recapitulates the effects on MICOS expression and mitochondrial morphology that have been previously reported from in vitro studies (8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14). Figure S2. Induced Immt deletion affects mitochondrial size. (A) Representative 60X images of immunohistochemical staining for COX1 in the liver (top), kidney (middle), and cecum (bottom) at 7 d post tamoxifen treatment (scale bar = 50 μm). (B, C) Quantification of mitochondria perimeter, major axis length, minor axis length, and circularity from two independent mice per condition is shown, displaying all assessed mitochondria from (B) the small intestine and (C) colon. For small intestine, 747 WT and 428 ImmtF/F mitochondria were measured, whereas 996 WT and 783 ImmtF/F mitochondria from colon tissue were assessed. The t test was completed; P ≥ 0.05 (not significant, ns), P ≤ 0.05 (*), P ≤ 0.01 (**), P ≤ 0.001 (***), and P ≤ 0.0001 (****). Error bars represent SEM. Source data are available for this figure.