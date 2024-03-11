Interrogating endothelial barrier regulation by temporally resolved kinase network generation

Kinase regression (KiR) is an approach based on a compound screen that uses a small panel of kinase inhibitors with overlapping target specificities and implements elastic net regression to broadly interrogate the function of hundreds of kinases in a cellular phenotype ( Gujral et al, 2014 ; Arang et al, 2017 ; Dankwa et al, 2021 ). By integrating KiR predictions with known kinase–substrate phosphorylation databases, kinase-centered functional networks important for particular phenotypes can be built ( Bello et al, 2021 ). Kinase inhibitors can alter the temporal features of endothelial barrier disruption and barrier recovery after thrombin stimulation ( Dankwa et al, 2021 ), suggesting that different sets of kinases are functional at different stages of barrier perturbation. Here, we develop a novel methodology, Temporally REsolved KInase Network Generation (TREKING), and demonstrate its utility to investigate time-resolved kinase functionality associated with barrier regulation of human brain microvascular endothelial cells (HBMECs) and to build phosphosignaling network models of endothelial barrier regulation.

Results

Time-resolved predictions of barrier-weakening and barrier-strengthening kinases between the two inflammatory conditions Previously, we predicted 29 and 25 kinases that regulate the HBMEC barrier in response to thrombin treatment with or without TNF preconditioning, respectively (Dankwa et al, 2021). However, these KiR predictions were based on the full AUC (6-h time window, post-thrombin treatment) and did not consider time windows of barrier activity. To address this lack of temporal resolution, we performed temporal KiR (tKiR) using a sliding-window analysis (Fig S2, top, schematic overview). For this approach, a 5-min sliding time window was applied to the normalized cell index data, which slides at 1-min steps for the first 2 h after kinase inhibitor treatment and at 5-min steps afterward (Figs 2A and S2). Among the 291 protein kinases used for tKiR predictions (Anastassiadis et al, 2011) (Fig S2, see methodology), the number of functional kinases increased to 120 and 108 in HBMECs treated with thrombin −/+TNF preconditioning, respectively (Fig 2A; Table S1). The higher resolution of tKiR is because the sliding-window analysis allows for the detection of kinases whose activity is brief or sporadic. In total, 159 kinases (∼30% of the total human kinome) were predicted to regulate barrier function within the 6-h timeframe, with 69 kinases being common to the two conditions (Fig 2A). Figure S2. Workflow for building TREKING models from tKiR predictions. Top: tKiR models of temporal kinase barrier functionality were predicted from a 28-kinase inhibitor screen using the elastic net regularization algorithm. In brief, HBMECs were stimulated with thrombin (with or without TNF preconditioning), and 28 kinase inhibitors were added 6 min after thrombin stimulation to perform kinase regression analysis. The barrier properties of endothelial cells were measured in real-time using the xCELLigence system. The kinase inhibitor screen data (Dankwa et al, 2021) and kinase-compound biochemical data (Anastassiadis et al, 2011) were used for tKiR. Temporal AUC was calculated within a 5-min sliding time window that slides at 1-min steps for the first 2 h of kinase inhibitor treatment and at 5-min steps afterward. The barrier function of kinases (barrier-weakening or barrier-strengthening functionality) was predicted at each time window indicated above based on the slope of the 28 kinase inhibitors’ AUC values versus the residual kinase activity from the dataset of Anastassiadis et al. Bottom: Workflow for building TREKING networks to describe kinase phosphosignaling in thrombin-activated barriers. Self-organizing maps were used to identify kinases with similar time-resolved barrier activity across the 6-h timeframe after thrombin treatment. Local phosphosignaling networks for each neuron were built by searching for the shortest paths between any pair of kinases within that neuron using the kinase–substrate phosphorylation database on PhosphoSitePlus as the background network. Figure 2. Using kinase regression to inform kinases important for barrier regulation with temporal resolution. (A) Left: schematic describing the tKiR methodology to predict time windows of kinase barrier activity. A 5-min sliding time window was applied to the normalized cell index data from the xCELLigence assays conducted with the 28 kinase inhibitors. Right: Venn diagram showing the total number of kinases predicted in each condition across all time windows. (B, C) Left: Time-resolved barrier activity profiles of predicted kinases in (B) +thrombin and (C) TNF preconditioning+thrombin conditions. Blue and red colors represent barrier-weakening and barrier-strengthening functionality, respectively. Predicted kinases are hierarchically clustered using the Euclidean distance metric. Right: Number of kinases predicted to be barrier-weakening, barrier-strengthening, or of dual functionality across the time course (“switch kinases”). (D) Venn diagrams showing the number of kinases predicted to be barrier-weakening or barrier-strengthening at different stages of barrier perturbation. See also Table S1. As a further refinement, tKiR models were used to predict the kinase functionality (promoting barrier weakening or promoting barrier strengthening) in a time-resolved manner for the two inflammatory conditions (Fig 2B and C). The barrier activity of individual kinases was inferred by the linear regression slope of the kinase inhibitors targeting that kinase from the KiR analysis, where barrier-weakening or barrier-strengthening kinases are defined as the kinases that promote disruption or strengthening of barrier integrity, respectively (Fig S2, top). For HBMECs not preconditioned with TNF, 53 and 60 kinases were predicted to play a barrier-weakening and barrier-strengthening role, respectively (Fig 2B). In addition, seven kinases were predicted to play both barrier-weakening and barrier-strengthening roles during different time windows and were termed “switch kinases” (Fig 2B). For HBMECs preconditioned with TNF, 58 and 47 kinases were predicted, respectively, to be barrier-weakening and barrier-strengthening, and three switch kinases were predicted (Fig 2C). Overall, a greater number of barrier-weakening kinases were predicted during the initial disruption phase, whereas the proportion of barrier-strengthening kinases increased over barrier recovery (Fig 2D). Nevertheless, cells propagate both types of barrier activities concurrently, and it is the balance that changes over time (Fig 2D).

Kinase activation state is largely consistent with tKiR-predicted barrier activity in the ERK and the JNK pathways To investigate the tKiR predictions about MAPK signaling pathways regulating barrier phenotypes in the two inflammatory conditions, we probed kinase phosphorylation over time via Western blot. We reasoned that there should be a rise in phosphorylation at kinase activation sites immediately preceding and/or during periods of predicted barrier activity. For this analysis, HBMECs (−/+TNF preconditioning) were treated with thrombin for 0, 5, 15, 30, 60, 120, 180, 240, or 360 min. In each experimental condition, the level of phosphorylated kinase after thrombin treatment was compared with its phosphorylation at the basal level (media only) after normalization to GAPDH. Initially, we probed the ERK and JNK pathways that were primarily predicted to be involved in barrier-disruptive signaling cascades from the tKiR analysis. Control Western blots showed that the total levels of the ERK1/2 and JNK1/2 isoforms did not change in this period (Fig S3A) and therefore did not change the normalization of phosphorylated protein levels compared with normalization to GAPDH (Fig S3B). Within the canonical ERK cascade, there was a sequential activation of kinases and statistically significant increase in activation-associated phosphorylation in MAP2K1/2 (MEK1/2), MAPK1/ERK2, MAPK3/ERK1, and the downstream MAPKAPK target MKNK1 prior or during predicted early barrier-weakening activity in both inflammatory conditions (Fig 4A). Likewise, there was a second wave of MAPK1/ERK2 and MAPK3/ERK1 late barrier activity from 180 min to 360 min after thrombin treatment in both inflammatory conditions that was independent of late MAP2K1/2 (MEK1/2) activation (Fig 4A), as predicted by the tKiR model (Fig 3). As MAP2K1/2 (MEK1/2) were only predicted to have early barrier activity (Fig 3), this raises the possibility that another kinase(s), such as TAOK1, is responsible for the late MAPK1/3 (ERK2/1) activation or there is a change in the activity of a phosphatase(s) that can dephosphorylate MAPK1/3 (ERK2/1). Figure S3. Total protein levels of ERK, JNK, and p38 kinases are stable across the time course, related to Figs 4 5 , and 6 (A) Total protein levels of ERK, JNK, and p38 kinases were probed by Western blot in three biological replicates across the 6-h time course after thrombin treatment (with or without TNF preconditioning). Cells preconditioned with TNF but not treated with thrombin are labeled “0-T.” Data were normalized to non-treated, media-only condition (“0-M,” gray bars). GAPDH was used as a loading control. (B) Phosphorylation of ERK, JNK, and p38 kinases was quantified by first normalizing to their total protein levels and then normalizing to non-treated, media-only condition (“0-M,” gray bars) for fold change from the basal level. The fold changes are similar to quantification by normalizing to GAPDH (Figs 4, 5B, and 6D). Symbols represent the fold change of individual biological replicates, and bars represent the mean fold change of three biological replicates. The bolded timepoints indicate that the phosphorylation is different from the basal level. See also Table S3. Source data are available for this figure. Figure 4. Correlation between phosphorylation activation marks in ERK and JNK kinases and tKiR-predicted barrier activity. (A, B) Phosphorylation of members in (A) ERK and (B) JNK pathways was probed by Western blot in three biological replicates. To study the correlation between kinase activation marks and predicted barrier activity, HBMECs were stimulated with TNF (10 ng/ml) for 21 h or left unstimulated, and cells were then treated with thrombin (5 nM) for the indicated times. Cells preconditioned with TNF but not treated with thrombin are labeled “0-T.” Data were normalized to non-treated, media-only condition (“0-M,” gray bars). GAPDH was used as a loading control. Symbols represent the fold change of individual biological replicates, and bars represent the mean fold change of three biological replicates. Blue and red shadings represent, respectively, barrier-weakening and barrier-strengthening activity, as predicted by tKiR. The bolded timepoints indicate that the phosphorylation is different from the basal level (P-value from the t test below 0.05 or all biological replicates reporting a fold change increasing by at least 20% compared with non-treated cells). See also Fig S3 and Table S3. Source data are available for this figure. Results from temporal Western blot analysis also showed that activation marks increased in both MAPK8/JNK1 and MAPK9/JNK2 before the predicted early barrier-weakening activity in both inflammatory conditions (Fig 4B). Moreover, the timing, magnitude, and duration of early MAPK8/JNK1 activation increased with TNF preconditioning, consistent with a shift in the timing of barrier activity predicted by tKiR (Fig 4B). There were also some notable discrepancies between activation marks and predicted barrier activity. In +thrombin condition, we only observed a very modest and statistically significant increase in the activity of MAPK8/JNK1 and MAPK9/JNK2 at early time points where they were predicted to have barrier-strengthening activity (Fig 4B). In addition, there was an increase in MAPK8/JNK1 and MAPK9/JNK2 activation marks at late time points (180 and 240 min after thrombin treatment) in +thrombin condition (Fig 4B), despite the lack of predicted barrier activity. One possibility is that the late JNK1/JNK2 activation marks may be related to a non-barrier function of JNK kinases. Alternatively, this may be a false-negative tKiR prediction. Overall, in most cases, increasing phosphorylation levels were observed immediately preceding or overlapping with the corresponding time windows of tKiR-predicted barrier activity for the ERK and the JNK pathways. Our tKiR model predicted that MAPKAPK2/MK2 had a complex barrier activity that differed between the two inflammatory conditions. In the thrombin-alone condition, MAPKAPK2/MK2 was predicted to be a switch kinase with early barrier-weakening and late barrier-strengthening activity. However, the late barrier-strengthening activity was predicted to be disconnected after TNF preconditioning (Fig 3). As MAPKAPK2/MK2 can be activated by ERK, JNK, and p38 pathways, we used Western blots to investigate how the three MAPKs signaling pathways may regulate this complex barrier phenotype. Consistent with the tKiR model (Fig 3), MAPKAPK2/MK2 activation increased at both early and late time points in +thrombin condition, but the late MAPKAPK2/MK2 activation was substantially reduced with TNF preconditioning (Fig 4B). The early MAPKAPK2/MK2 activation correlated with a rise in MAPK1/ERK2 and MAPK3/ERK1 activation (Fig 4A), and the late MAPKAPK2/MK2 activation correlated with a rise in MAPK8/JNK1 and MAPK9/JNK2 activation (Fig 4B). Moreover, the late MAPK8/9 (JNK1/2) activation marks were substantially reduced after TNF preconditioning (Fig 4B). This analysis indicates that the ERK pathway is more likely to contribute to early MAPKAPK2/MK2 activation, whereas the JNK pathway is more likely to contribute to late MAPKAPK2/MK2 activation.

Differential p38-driven activation of the MAPKAPK2/MK2 switch kinase in the two inflammatory conditions To further investigate the MAPKAPK2/MK2 switch kinase, we examined the p38 pathway. The tKiR methodology predicted that a MAP3K20/ZAK-MAPK14/p38α-MAPKAPK2/MK2 pathway was involved in late barrier strengthening in +thrombin condition and that this pathway is disconnected with TNF preconditioning (Figs 3 and 5A). To test the model predictions, we probed the phosphorylation levels of MAP3K20/ZAK and the p38 isoforms by Western blot. Control Western blots showed that the total levels of p38 isoforms did not change in this period (Fig S3A). The MAP3K20/ZAK gene is alternatively spliced into large (∼100 kD) and small (∼55 kD) isoforms (Gotoh et al, 2001). In HBMECs, phosphorylated MAP3K20/ZAK ran as two large isoforms (labeled isoforms 1 and 2) and a smaller isoform (labeled isoform 3) (Fig 5B). Although the smaller MAP3K20/ZAK isoform 3 (∼70 kD) was activated at early time points (5 and 10 min after thrombin treatment), the larger MAP3K20/ZAK isoform 2 was activated at late time points (240 and 360 min after thrombin treatment), coincident with a period of predicted MAP3K20/ZAK barrier-strengthening activity in both inflammatory conditions (Fig 5B). Likewise, MAPK14/p38α was activated at both early and late time points in +thrombin condition, but the late activation was dampened with TNF preconditioning (Fig 5B). Taken together, these findings suggest that the smaller MAP3K20/ZAK isoform 3 is likely responsible for the early p38 activation and the larger MAP3K20/ZAK isoform 2 for the late barrier-strengthening functionality of MAPK14/p38α-MAPKAPK2/MK2. Furthermore, the dampening of MAPK14/p38α and MAPKAPK2/MK2 activation in the late barrier recovery phase upon TNF preconditioning is consistent with the tKiR model predictions that sequential treatment with TNF and thrombin led to rewiring of this late-stage barrier-strengthening function to other p38 isoforms that are unable to activate MAPKAPK2/MK2. Consequently, there is a dampening of both late JNK (Fig 4B) and p38α activation (Fig 5B) after TNF preconditioning, which could contribute to the reprogramming of the MAPKAPK2/MK2 switch kinase. Figure 5. Differential p38-driven activation of the MAPKAPK2/MK2 switch kinase. (A) Left: tKiR model of how TNF preconditioning rewires the late barrier activity of the p38 pathway. Right: Temporal barrier activity of MAPKAPK2/MK2 as predicted by tKiR. (B) HBMECs were stimulated with TNF (10 ng/ml) for 21 h or left unstimulated, and cells were then treated with thrombin (5 nM) for the indicated times. Phosphorylation of members in the p38 pathway was probed by Western blot in three biological replicates. Cells preconditioned with TNF but not treated with thrombin are labeled “0-T.” Data were normalized to non-treated, media-only condition (“0-M,” gray bars). GAPDH was used as a loading control. Symbols represent the fold change of individual biological replicates, and bars represent the mean fold change of three biological replicates. Blue and red shadings represent, respectively, barrier-weakening and barrier-strengthening activity, as predicted by tKiR, and purple shadings represent instances where different p38 kinases with barrier-weakening or barrier-strengthening functionality were predicted at that time point. The bolded timepoints indicate that the phosphorylation is different from the basal level (P-value from the t test below 0.05 or all biological replicates reporting a fold change increasing by at least 20% compared with non-treated cells). See also Fig S3 and Table S3. Source data are available for this figure.

Construction of phosphosignaling networks that regulate barrier function Among the kinases predicted by tKiR, there are many non-MAPK kinases (Table S1). However, much less is known about non-MAPK signaling cascades, and many kinases have been rarely studied. To discover new signaling pathways and crosstalk between pathways, we reasoned that kinases that are temporally related in barrier activity are more likely to act within a connected signaling module. Thus, we used self-organizing maps (SOMs) to systematically group kinases according to their temporal barrier activity. SOM is a dimensionality reduction method that can capture the topographic relationships of time series data (Kohonen, 1982). Kinases of similar temporal functionality were clustered into one group (called a “neuron”), and neurons having similar mean temporal behavior are more closely located on the SOM (Figs 6A, S2 [bottom] and S4A and Tables S2 and S3). To generate the SOMs, we used a grid size of 6 × 6 (resulting in up to 36 neurons). In +thrombin condition, kinases were grouped into 30 neurons, and each neuron contained between 1 and 11 kinases (Figs 6A and S4B; Table S2). In TNF preconditioning+thrombin condition, kinases were grouped into 35 neurons, and each neuron contained between 1 and 9 kinases (Figs 6A and S4B; Table S2). Figure 6. TREKING maps alternate routes for activation of the MAPKAPK2/MK2 switch kinase. (A) SOM clustering of tKiR-predicted kinases with similar temporal functionality in +thrombin (left) or TNF preconditioning+thrombin (right) condition. Blue and red shadings represent barrier-weakening and barrier-strengthening functionality, respectively. In each neuron, the black line is the mean functionality of all the kinases within that neuron, with “+1” indicating all kinases are barrier-strengthening and “−1” indicating all kinases are barrier-weakening. Less than “1” means not all kinases in the neuron were predicted to be active in that time window. (B) Representative late barrier-strengthening-dominant neuron (neuron [5,5] in +thrombin condition) containing barrier-strengthening kinases of similar temporal barrier kinetics and switch kinase MAPKAPK2/MK2. (C) Local phosphosignaling network reconstructed from neuron (5,5) in +thrombin condition. Kinases predicted by tKiR are labeled in orange; TREKING-inferred upstream/downstream kinases are unfilled. MAPKs and noncanonical/inferred kinases are highlighted in green and yellow, respectively. (D) Phosphorylation of tKiR-predicted and TREKING-inferred kinases within the network in (C) was probed by Western blot in three biological replicates. Data were normalized to non-treated, media-only condition (“0,” gray bars). Symbols represent the fold change of individual biological replicates, and bars represent the mean fold change of three biological replicates. Red shadings represent the late-stage (180–360 min after thrombin treatment) barrier-strengthening activity of neuron (5,5) as predicted by TREKING. Arrows represent the kinase connections in the network. The bolded timepoints indicate that the phosphorylation is different from the basal level (P-value from the t test below 0.05 or all biological replicates reporting a fold change increasing by at least 20% compared with non-treated cells). See also Fig S4, Tables S2 and S3. Source data are available for this figure. Figure S4. Building of local phosphosignaling networks based on kinase functional kinetics, related to Fig 6 (A) Distance maps of SOM clustering in +thrombin (left) and TNF preconditioning+thrombin (right) conditions. Each cell in the grid represents the normalized sum of the Euclidean distances between a neuron and its neighboring neurons. (B) Distribution of the number of kinases assigned to the SOM neurons. (C) Left: Example of how a local phosphosignaling network was built for each neuron by searching for the shortest paths between any pair of kinases within that neuron using the kinase–substrate phosphorylation database on PhosphoSitePlus as the background network. Right: The maximum path length in the local phosphosignaling networks. In panels (B, C), the individual neurons are listed within the respective bar graphs. To investigate systems-level interconnections, we built TREKING models of barrier phosphosignaling networks (Fig S2, bottom). Specifically, for each neuron, a local phosphosignaling network was built to describe the paths through which phosphosignals may propagate, using the kinase–substrate phosphorylation database PhosphoSitePlus (Hornbeck et al, 2015) to predict upstream and downstream kinases and to infer intermediate kinases in the pathways (Fig S4C). We were able to build 26 local networks from the 30 neurons generated in +thrombin condition and 27 local networks from the 35 neurons generated in TNF preconditioning+thrombin condition (Table S2). The remaining neurons included only a single kinase that does not self-phosphorylate or multiple unconnected kinases. The size and topology of the phosphosignaling networks varied across neurons. In +thrombin condition, most networks had a maximum node-to-node shortest path length below 10 kinases, whereas the deepest networks built from neurons (0,0) and (3,3) had a maximum shortest path length of 14 kinases (Fig S4C). In TNF preconditioning+thrombin condition, most networks had a maximum shortest path length between 3 and 9 kinases, except for the network built from neuron (2,4) that had a maximum shortest path length of 16 kinases (Fig S4C).

TREKING maps alternate routes for activation of the MAPKAPK2/MK2 switch kinase We used the TREKING models to further investigate the regulation of the MAPKAPK2/MK2 switch kinase. In the +thrombin condition, MAPKAPK2/MK2 was clustered within a mid-to-late barrier-strengthening neuron (5,5). This neuron contained the MAP3K20/ZAK, MAPK14/p38α, and MAPKAPK2/MK2 components in the p38 pathway and G-protein–coupled receptors 3 and 4 (GRK3 and GRK4), C-terminal Src kinase (CSK; a negative regulator of Src-family kinases), and two members of noncanonical NF-κB signaling pathways (MAP3K14/NIK and inhibitor of nuclear factor kappa B kinase subunit beta [IKBKB/IKKβ]) (Fig 6B). In addition to the canonical MAP3K20/ZAK-MAPK14/p38α-MAPKAPK2/MK2 pathway (Figs 3 and 5), the TREKING model predicted several alternative pathways for late MAPKAPK2/MK2 activation (Fig 6C). One alternative pathway was predicted to link MAP3K20/ZAK and MAPK14/p38α via checkpoint kinase 2 (CHEK2), TTK protein kinase (TTK), ABL proto-oncogene 1 non-RTK (ABL1/c-Abl), and zeta chain of T-cell receptor–associated protein kinase 70 (ZAP70), instead via the canonical MAPK pathway topology (MAP3K-MAP2K-MAPK) (Fig 6C). Other routes included a CSK–LCK pathway and a noncanonical NF-κB signaling pathway involving MAP3K14/NIK and the inhibitor of nuclear factor kappa B kinase subunit alpha (CHUK/IKKα) and MAPK1/ERK2 (Fig 6C). Consistent with TREKING model predictions, activation marks increased in MAPK1/ERK2, ABL1/c-Abl, and CHUK/IKKα by Western blot in the late barrier recovery phase (Fig 6D). The TREKING model also predicted that activated MAPKAPK2/MK2 leads to activation of MAP3K5/ASK1, suggesting a potential positive feedback loop, via AKT serine/threonine kinase 1 (AKT1), which exhibited increased phosphorylation in the late barrier recovery phase (Fig 6C and D). MAPKAPK2/MK2 was no longer predicted to be a switch kinase with TNF preconditioning and clustered with an early barrier-weakening neuron (5,3) that also included MAPK3/ERK1, MKNK1, MAPK8/JNK1, p21 (Rac1) activated kinase 3 (PAK3), and Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) (Fig S5A). To better understand the early barrier-weakening activity of MAPKAPK2/MK2, we built a composite phosphosignaling network from neurons (5,3) and (5,4) (Fig S5B). This TREKING model showed that ERK- and JNK-associated signaling may contribute to the activation of MAPKAPK2/MK2 in the barrier disruption phase and revealed crosstalk between ERK and JNK signaling pathways (Fig S5B). One of the barrier-strengthening p38 MAPKs, MAPK14/p38α, was also inferred by the TREKING model that describes barrier-disruptive signaling, highlighting the complexity of kinase functionality and kinase-mediated signaling during different phases of barrier perturbation. Consistent with model predictions, increased levels of activated kinases in ERK, JNK, and p38 pathways and the noncanonical, inferred kinase ABL1/c-Abl were detected within the first 15 min of thrombin treatment by Western blot (Fig S5C). Figure S5. TREKING predicts kinase-mediated signaling pathways functionally important for barrier disruption, related to Fig 6 (A) Representative barrier-weakening neurons (5,3) and (5,4) generated in TNF preconditioning+thrombin condition containing barrier-weakening kinases of similar temporal barrier kinetics. (B) Composite phosphosignaling network reconstructed from neurons (5,3) and (5,4) in TNF preconditioning+thrombin condition. Kinases predicted by tKiR are labeled in red; TREKING-inferred kinases are unfilled. Kinases associated with ERK, JNK, and p38 signaling are highlighted in cyan, green, and purple, respectively, and noncanonical/inferred kinases are highlighted in yellow. (C) Phosphorylation of tKiR-predicted and TREKING-inferred kinases within the network was probed by Western blot (5–360 min after thrombin treatment) in three biological replicates. Data were normalized to non-treated, media-only condition (“0,” gray bars). Symbols represent the fold change of individual biological replicates, and bars represent the mean fold change of three biological replicates. Blue shadings represent the earlier stage (5–60 min after thrombin treatment) of barrier-weakening activity as predicted by TREKING. Arrows represent the kinase connections in the network. The bolded timepoints indicate that the phosphorylation is different from the basal level (P-value from the t test below 0.05 or all biological replicates reporting a fold change increasing by at least 20% compared with non-treated cells). See also Table S3. Source data are available for this figure.

MAPK14/p38α regulates the late activation of MAPKAPK2/MK2 Our models predicted that early and late barrier activity of MAPKAPK2/MK2 was regulated by distinct upstream MAPK kinases and that the late barrier strengthening activity in the thrombin-alone condition involved a MAP3K20/ZAK-MAPK14/p38α signaling pathway. To evaluate our predictions and ask if MAPK14/p38α is responsible for the increased activity of MAPKAPK2/MK2 in the barrier recovery phase, we used both genetic and pharmacological approaches (Fig 7A and Tables S4 and S5). We performed lentiviral knockdowns in HBMECs by targeting MAP3K20 or MAPK14, and the knockdown efficiency was evaluated by quantitative reverse-transcription PCR (qRT–PCR) (Fig 7B; Table S4). We then measured the activity of MAPKAPK2/MK2 across 6-h time course after thrombin treatment by Western blot. Because knocking down MAP3K20/ZAK resulted in low cell viability and permeable barrier at the basal level, we did not pursue it further. Knocking down MAPK14/p38α eliminated the second wave of MAPKAPK2/MK2 activation compared with the scrambled control but preserved the first wave of MAPKAPK2/MK2 activation in the barrier disruption phase (Fig 7B), consistent with the model prediction that MAPK14/p38α contributes to the barrier activity of MAPKAPK2/MK2 primarily in the barrier recovery phase. We then used a small-molecule inhibitor, zunsemetinib, to selectively block the MAPK14/p38α activation of MAPKAPK2/MK2 (Wang et al, 2018) at 2 h after thrombin treatment. In the zunsemetinib-treated cells, there was an immediate decrease in the MAPKAPK2/MK2 phosphorylation mark as compared with the DMSO control (Fig 7C), consistent with the model that signaling from MAPK14/p38α is important for activating MAPKAPK2/MK2 in the barrier recovery phase. Figure 7. MAPK14/p38α contributes to the late activation of MAPKAPK2/MK2 in the thrombin-alone condition. (A) Schematic showing the two approaches, that is, lentiviral knockdown and small-molecule inhibitor, used to validate the role of MAPK14/p38α in activating MAPKAPK2/MK2 in the barrier recovery phase. (B) Phosphorylation of MAPKAPK2/MK2 in scramble-transduced (top left) and MAPK14/p38α knockdown (top right) cells was probed by Western blot in three biological replicates. Data from these two graphs were plotted together as line graphs (bottom left, mean ± SD). MAPK14 expression was quantified by qRT–PCR (bottom right). Relative MAPK14 transcript abundance was determined by normalizing to the housekeeping gene GAPDH followed by normalizing to MAPK14 expression in the scrambled control sample according to the 2−ΔΔCT method. (C) Phosphorylation of MAPKAPK2/MK2 in DMSO- (top left) and zunsemetinib-treated (top right) cells was probed by Western blot in two (+DMSO) and three (+zunsemetinib) biological replicates. DMSO or zunsemetinib (10 μM) was added 2 h after thrombin treatment. Data from these two graphs were plotted together as line graphs (bottom, mean ± SD), and timepoint-wise comparison between DMSO and zunsemetinib treatment was analyzed by a t test (*P < 0.05). Western blot data were normalized to non-treated, media-only condition (“0,” gray bars). GAPDH was used as a loading control. Symbols represent the fold change of individual biological replicates, and bars represent the mean fold change of two or three biological replicates. The bolded timepoints indicate that the phosphorylation is different from the basal level (P-value from the t test below 0.05 or all biological replicates reporting a fold change increasing or decreasing by at least 20% compared with non-treated cells). (D) Cartoon model summarizing kinase regulation of the MAPKAPK2/MK2 switch kinase in the two inflammatory conditions. “ZAK-L” stands for the larger isoform (isoform 2) of MAP3K20/ZAK. See also Tables S4 and S5. Overall, results from both genetic knockdown and small-molecule inhibitor treatment support the model prediction that in +thrombin condition, MAP3K20/ZAK-MAPK14/p38α signaling contributes to the second wave of MAPKAPK2/MK2 signaling (Fig 7D). Our analysis also indicates that in +thrombin condition, both JNK and ERK signaling likely contribute to the early MAPKAPK2/MK2 activation, and the late barrier-strengthening pathway is rewired with TNF preconditioning (Fig 7D). In TNF preconditioning+thrombin condition, ERK and JNK signaling still both regulate early MAPKAPK2/MK2 activation, but TNF preconditioning increased early JNK activation (Fig 4). However, the late MAPK14/p38α-MAPKAPK2/MK2 barrier recovery pathway is reduced, and different p38 MAPK isoforms (MAPK11/p38β and MAPK13/p38δ) are predicted to play a more important role in barrier recovery in cells that are preconditioned with TNF (Fig 7D).