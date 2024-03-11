Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,239 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,941 in the last 365 days.

100% of Websites Deindexed by Google’s Update Showed Signs of using AI, New Study by Originality.AI Finds

Half of the impacted websites seem to have published exclusively AI Generated Content

In a strategic move that raises eyebrows and prompts a lot of speculation: is this a calculated warning from the tech giant against the use of AI?”
— Jonathan Gillham, CEO
COLLINGWOOD , ONTARIO, CANADA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the widespread frenzy surrounding the March Google Update and subsequent traffic losses experience by millions around the globe, Originality.AI, a leader in AI content detection conducted two studies to shed light on the implications of these updated for content creators and website owners worldwide.

The study aimed to find out:

1. What websites were impacted by this update
2. Why they were impacted by this update

Study 1 - List of Websites That Had a Manual Action in March 2024

Analyzing a sample of 79,000 websites to understand the extent of manual actions imposed by Google, Originality.AI discovered:

- Manual actions were imposed on over 1,446 websites, accounting for a significant portion of the sites examined.
- The most heavily impacted websites were those leveraging advertising platforms such as MediaVine, Raptive, or Ezoic.
- Approximately 2% of the analyzed sites experienced manual actions, resulting in a collective traffic loss exceeding 20 million visitors per month.
- The abrupt plummet in traffic experienced by websites boasting over 1 million organic visitors monthly, dropping to zero virtually overnight.

Study 2 - Was AI Content Spam to Blame for the Manual Action?

Amid speculation surrounding the motive behind the update, Originality.AI set out to determine whether AI-generated content played a role in the manual actions. The findings:

- A thorough examination of deindexed websites revealed that 100% of those subjected to manual actions exhibited signs of AI-generated content.
- 7 out of 14 analyzed websites featured AI content in over 90% of their sample articles.

These findings underscore Google's firm stance against the proliferation of AI-generated content, emphasizing the importance for content creators and website owners to align with the search engine's guidelines.

Jonathan Gillham
Originality.ai
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

100% of Websites Deindexed by Google’s Update Showed Signs of using AI, New Study by Originality.AI Finds

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more