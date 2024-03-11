Abell Pest Control Sheds Light on Tick Surge

Toronto, Ontario, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Tick Awareness Month commences, Abell Pest Control sounds the alarm on the escalating factors driving a substantial uptick in tick populations across Canada in 2024, and the increased risk of contracting Lyme disease along with it.

“Ticks are ectothermic, which means their activity and survival are influenced by temperature. Due to global warming, the recent abnormally warm winter has allowed ticks to move to new areas and lengthen their active season,” explained Aaron Soudant, Director of Quality Assurance at Abell Pest Control.

Black-legged ticks, also known as deer ticks, can transmit Lyme disease to people and pets through a bacteria called Borrelia burgdorferi, and in rare cases, Borrelia mayonii.

Ticks are not only found in rural areas, but also in urban areas where they can find suitable habitats in leaf piles, shrubs, and green spaces. Contrary to popular belief, urban dwellers and their pets are at risk of getting bitten by ticks. The Government of Canada reports an increasing number of Lyme disease cases each year, and many cases go unreported.

Public awareness and prevention are critical in mitigating the spread of tick-borne illnesses. Abell Pest Control offers the following tips to avoid tick bites and minimize the risk of Lyme disease:

Dress Appropriately: Wear long pants, and long sleeves and opt for light-colored clothing to make ticks easier to spot.

Use Insect Repellent: Apply insect repellent containing DEET, following manufacturer instructions diligently.

Perform Regular Tick Checks: After outdoor activities, thoroughly inspect your body and head for attached ticks. Don't forget to check children and pets as well.

Proper Tick Removal: Use a tick-puller or fine-tipped tweezers to grasp the tick as close to the skin's surface as possible. Pull gently and steadily, avoiding squeezing or twisting. After removal, wash the skin and hands thoroughly with soap and water.

Talk to your Veterinarian about solutions to prevent ticks on your dogs and cats.

"Proper tick removal is essential to minimize the risk of infection," adds Soudant. "Using the correct technique and avoiding home remedies can prevent further complications."

Abell Pest Control, a leader in pest control solutions, is dedicated to raising awareness about tick-borne illnesses and empowering communities with knowledge and resources for protection. One proud initiative is their support for the University of Guelph bursary program, aiding students in Lyme disease research. This year’s scholarship recipient aims to produce an innovative thesis that yields results used to influence health policy, particularly in the context of tick and tick-borne disease surveillance systems in Canada. The University of Guelph offers unparalleled opportunities in this field as the home of the G. Magnotta Research lab which was established in 2017 to tackle clinically significant challenges related to diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment of Lyme. You can read more about the lab’s work here: https://www.gmagnottafoundation.com/.

Celebrating 100 years of trust, Abell Pest Control has been safeguarding homes and businesses since 1924. Recognized with prestigious awards like the NSF-GFTC's Allied Trades Food Safety Award, they're also esteemed members of the National Pest Management Association and Canadian Pest Management Association.

