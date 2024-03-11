AxisCare Selects Rockerbox for WOTC Optimization
AxisCare selects Rockerbox for Work Opportunity Tax (WOTC) Optimization for their home health agency ownersDALLAS, TEXAS, USA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AxisCare, a leading provider of home care management software, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Rockerbox, a trusted expert in Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) optimization. This collaboration underscores AxisCare's commitment to delivering comprehensive solutions and opportunities for its users in the home health industry.
Through seamless integration with the AxisCare platform, home health agencies can now leverage Rockerbox expertise to screen new hires for WOTC eligibility and access real-time reporting on eligibility status, certification, and earned credits. This integration streamlines the process for home care agencies, enabling them to capitalize on significant financial incentives while focusing on delivering exceptional care to their clients.
"AxisCare is dedicated to empowering home health agencies with the tools and resources they need to thrive in today's competitive landscape," says Courtney McCormick, Director of Integrated Partnerships, at AxisCare. "Our partnership with Rockerbox allows us to further support our users by optimizing their workforce investments and maximizing available tax credits."
Rockerbox' deep understanding of tax credit and incentive programs, combined with AxisCare's innovative operations platform, will provide home care agencies with a powerful solution to optimize their financial performance. By seamlessly extracting WOTC data from the AxisCare platform, agencies can streamline the process of identifying eligible employees and accessing valuable tax credits.
"We are excited to partner with AxisCare to help home health agencies unlock the full potential of the Work Opportunity Tax Credit," says Philip Wentworth, Jr., Co-Founder and CEO at Rockerbox. "Together, we are empowering agencies to make informed decisions, maximize their financial incentives, and ultimately deliver superior care to their clients."
For more information about AxisCare and Rockerbox' partnership and how it can benefit your home health agency, please visit axiscare.com/integration-marketplace/rockerbox or contact Courtney McCormick.
About AxisCare: As the industry’s leading all-in-one home care software solution for both single and multi-location home care agencies, AxisCare provides back-office scheduling and point-of-care solutions that help agencies in all 50 states and seven countries. Specializing in Private Pay, Medicaid, VA Billing, and full-service Payroll, AxisCare’s state-of-the-art platform helps agencies track essential growth metrics, maintain a healthy cash flow, achieve effortless compliance, and gain full control of their operations so they can scale while staying focused on what matters most – providing the best care possible. For more information, visit axiscare.com.
About Rockerbox: Rockerbox is a trusted partner for Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) optimization, providing expertise and solutions to help businesses maximize their tax credits and incentives. With a deep understanding of tax laws and regulations, Rockerbox empowers organizations to capitalize on valuable financial incentives while driving business growth. For more information, visit www.rockerbox.tech
