DANDY® CELERY LAUNCHES “NATIONAL CELERY MONTH” SWEEPSTAKES

Oviedo, Fla., March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dandy® Produce, a leading grower of fresh celery, radish and corn in the U.S., announces the launch of its “National Celery Month” Sweepstakes. Now through March 29, participants can enter HERE for multiple chances to win different prize packs, including one grand prize valued at $900 and three secondary prizes valued at $175.

At the end of the promotion, one lucky winner will be chosen to receive a name brand blender, a high-end chef’s knife, a $400 gift card to a popular online grocery ordering and delivery service, a charcuterie board and free Dandy celery samples. Three additional winners will be picked to receive a name brand personal blender, $50 online grocery and delivery service gift card as well as more Dandy celery products. The brand will also choose ten winners to receive coupons to enjoy fresh celery even after National Celery Month concludes.

“Spring is the perfect time to upgrade to healthier snacking with a few easy swaps,” said Nichole Towell, senior director of marketing and packaging procurement at Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “Through this promotion, we hope consumers will celebrate National Celery Month alongside us by incorporating more fresh celery into their springtime snacks and meals. Celery is a hydrating vegetable that can help with digestion, a source of Vitamin K that can support cardiovascular wellness, and a versatile ingredient that can enhance snacks and meals.”

Dandy celery is naturally sweeter, crispier, and less stringy than other celery brands on store shelves, and is available in whole stalk, hearts, and a variety of fresh-cut options to suit each shoppers’ needs including the latest product launch, Dandy celery dippers™. With this new item, the company is committed to providing inspiration for healthy and delicious snacking ideas in 2024 with a seasonal sports themed landing page that refreshes throughout the year.

About Dandy® Celery

For nearly 100 years, Duda Farm Fresh Foods has been a leading grower, shipper, processor and marketer of fresh vegetables and citrus. Known for their superior celery, the company has evolved their product assortment over the years to accommodate trends in health and wellness and to provide consumers value-added solutions that meet the needs for fresh and convenient meal and snack solutions. With primary locations in Florida, California, Arizona, Georgia and Michigan, Duda Farm Fresh Foods is committed to innovation and sustainability in every area of their business and remains focused on growing a healthy future for generations to come. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of DUDA, a family-owned, diversified land company headquartered in Oviedo, Fla. For more information, please visit www.dudafresh.com.

