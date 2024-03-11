Introducing Luminary Behavioral Health: A Revolutionary Urgent Care Mental Health Services Provider in Wichita
Luminary is a psychiatric and counseling services provider located in three states and expanding to Wichita, Kansas with urgent care and pediatric services.
With our urgent care for psychiatric medication management and intervention, we are breaking barriers and ensuring that individuals receive the care they need when they need it the most.”WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luminary Behavioral Health is proud to announce its grand opening on March 14 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. CT. Luminary is a psychiatric and counseling services provider created by native Wichitans with a desire to improve the lives of those in their community. With our Wichita Grand Opening on our company’s one year anniversary, we are proud to have five locations in Kansas, Colorado, and Texas—with additional locations being added quarterly.
— Matthew Agnew, CEO
The Luminary mission is simple: Happiness. We believe that healthy and happy patients starts with healthy and happy providers. It’s why our provider’s compensation sits at the top 95th percentile in every market—because if providers are not happy, patients won’t be either.
One of the key features that sets Luminary apart is its groundbreaking urgent care for psychiatric medication management and intervention. This unique service ensures that individuals (children and adults) in need of urgent psychiatric care can receive immediate attention and expert medication management. By offering this first-of-its-kind service in Wichita, Luminary is bridging the gap between traditional mental health services and urgent care, ensuring that individuals have access to timely and effective treatment.
The team at Luminary consists of experienced and compassionate psychiatric nurse practitioners and counselors who are dedicated to helping individuals achieve optimal mental well-being. With a multidisciplinary approach, they provide comprehensive evaluations, personalized treatment plans, and ongoing support to address a wide range of mental health conditions.
“Mental health services today do not work well for patients or providers—Luminary is focused on improving provider’s lives, increasing and ensuring continued access to services, and delivering better patient outcomes. We can and must do better in the delivery of mental health services for all stakeholders involved,” said Matthew Agnew, Founder and CEO of Luminary. "Our mission is to provide accessible and innovative mental health care that empowers individuals to lead fulfilling lives. With our urgent care for psychiatric medication management and intervention, we are breaking barriers and ensuring that individuals receive the care they need when they need it the most."
Luminary Behavioral Health is now accepting new patients and welcomes individuals seeking mental health services to experience the exceptional care they provide. To learn more about Luminary and to schedule an appointment, please visit their website at www.luminary.health or call 316-260-7900.
About Luminary Behavioral Health:
Luminary is a leading provider of comprehensive outpatient mental health services in Colorado, Kansas, and Texas. With a team of experienced psychiatric nurse practitioners and counselors, Luminary offers innovative and compassionate care, including urgent care for psychiatric medication management and intervention for children and adults. Their mission is to empower individuals to achieve optimal mental well-being through accessible and high-quality mental health services. For more information, visit www.luminary.health or call 316-260-7900.
Matthew Agnew
Luminary Behavioral Health
+1 214-208-4606
matthew@luminary.health