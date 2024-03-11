VA Academic IA CoP releases business case for Colleges and Universities to create Automation Center for Excellence
Publication builds case for Higher Ed to create Automation Center for Excellence, bringing more effectiveness, efficiency, and increased student engagement
This research provides Institutions of higher learning the practical steps to create and implement an effective Automation CoE to implement Intelligent Automation technologies...”ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Academic Intelligent Automation (IA) Community of Practice (CoP), a voluntary consortium of private and public colleges in the Commonwealth releases a Business Use Case outlining the process and benefits of an Automation Center of Excellence (CoE) for higher education today.
“This research provides Institutions of higher learning the practical steps to create and implement an effective Automation CoE to implement Intelligent Automation technologies across their educational institutions,” said Tony Fung, Intelligent Automation Evangelist, Amplitude 9 and one of the co-authors of the report.
He added “This will help schools learn from earlier adopters in driving positive and impactful automation transformation.
This Business Use Case - The Automation Center of Excellence (CoE) & its Promise for Higher Education covers topics which include:
1. What is Automation?
2. The need for Automation in Higher Ed.
3. What is an Automation CoE?
4. Steps to establish an Automation CoE.
5. Demonstrated results of an Automation CoE.
6. Prebuilt Automation solutions.
7. How to continue your Intelligent Automation journey.
“Our goal at the VA Academic CoP is to educate, communicate and encourage the use of Intelligent Automation to increase effectiveness, efficiency and greater student engagement, minimizing errors and tedious and mundane work,” said Dr. David K. Rehr, Co-Director of the CoP.
“We gathered past experiences and lessons learned to deliver productive strategies for CoEs across the Commonwealth and Beyond. I think the participants of the Community of Practice will benefit and accelerate CoE adoption,” co-author Matt Bartles, Intelligent Automation Consultant, Impact Makers and an expert in the IA industry commented.
“We are proud to partner with Impact Makers and the practicality and insights they bring to the CoP and this project,” said Dorin Munteanu, Co-Director of the CoP. He continued “We want to help schools adopt these fantastic technologies and doing it in an easy, secure and cost-effective approach.”
