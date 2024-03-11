Native Spirit to Perform a Mesmerizing Native Dance Celebration
Experience the ancient heartbeat of indigenous culture in a captivating dance performance, weaving tradition and rhythm in a mesmerizing spectacle.
This performance supports The Valley of Madison's work to give back to the community, especially through the Madison Children's Dyslexia Center, which helps children grow and learn.”MADISON, WI, USA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Native Spirit Productions, in collaboration with the Ancient & Accepted Scottish Rite-Valley of Madison, is delighted to announce an exclusive performance at the Wisconsin Masonic Center from April 5th to April 7th, 2024. This cultural extravaganza, open to all ages and backgrounds, promises an unforgettable journey into Native American heritage through storytelling, music, and high-energy hoop dancing.
— Ill. Scott Pedley, 33°, Commander in Chief, Valley of Madison, AASR
Event Highlights:
Dates: April 5-7, 2024
Times: April 5 at 7pm, April 6 at 2pm & 7pm, April 7 at 2pm
Venue: Wisconsin Masonic Center, 301 Wisconsin Ave., Madison, WI 53703
Tickets: Secure your seats here
Discover the Spectacle:
Immerse yourself in the captivating world of Native American culture and traditions! Native Spirit, founded by Brian Hammill in 1997, will showcase a diverse range of dances, traditional music, and high-energy performances. The event culminates in an exclusive meet-and-greet with performers, offering insights into the rich customs and stories of indigenous communities.
Hoop dancing, a traditional Native American art form, takes center stage with world champion performer Nedallas Hammill. Multiple hoops create mesmerizing movements, serving as a conduit for passing down stories and teachings. Witness the incredible talent and skill of Native American hoop dancers on this unique cultural journey.
Secure a Seat:
Mark the calendar for an evening of excitement, beauty, and grace. Tickets are available now at https://bit.ly/native-spirit-tickets. Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to delve into Native American culture while supporting the preservation of these cherished traditions.
Contact Information:
For more information, please contact the Ancient & Accepted Scottish Rite-Valley of Madison at 608-215-4921 or visit https://bit.ly/native-spirit-tickets. Join us in celebrating and appreciating the rich culture and traditions of Native Americans through the art of hoop dancing. We can't wait to see you there!
Abigail Lofte
Valley of Madison
Hoop Dance by Brian Hammill