We Speak Meat Receives Full USDA Approval for Nationwide Shipping

MULESHOE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Speak Meat, a prominent online provider of quality beef, lamb, and pork, proudly announces its recent attainment of full approval from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). This significant milestone allows the company to expand its services, offering nationwide shipping of its premium meats.

We Speak Meat has established a reputation for excellence in the online meat retail industry, providing customers with a wide range of high-quality mail-order meat products. The USDA approval marks a pivotal development for the company, enabling it to broaden its reach and provide more households across the United States with access to its premium meat at an affordable price.

The approval by the USDA is a testament to We Speak Meat’s commitment to adhering to the highest standards of quality and safety in meat delivery services. This achievement assures customers of the company's compliance with stringent federal regulations, ensuring that every product meets the top-tier safety and quality standards set by the USDA.

CEO Piet “Rancher” Stofberg expressed his enthusiasm about this new chapter for We Speak Meat: “Receiving full USDA approval is not just an achievement for our company, but a promise of quality and trust to our customers. This milestone allows us to share our passion for high-quality meat with more families across the nation. Our team is dedicated to upholding the highest standards in every cut we deliver, ensuring a premium dining experience for all our customers.”

With this approval, We Speak Meat is set to streamline its operations to efficiently manage the increased demand and ensure timely delivery across the country. The company's commitment to sustainability and ethical sourcing remains a cornerstone of its business philosophy, aligning with the growing consumer demand for responsible and environmentally conscious food choices.

This expansion marks a significant step in We Speak Meat’s mission to make high-quality, sustainably sourced beef, lamb, pork, and mail-order steaks more accessible to consumers nationwide. Customers can expect the same exceptional quality and service that has defined We Speak Meat’s brand, now with the convenience of expanded shipping options.

