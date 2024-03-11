Rackspace Technology Participates in Cloud Nirvana Spring 2024 Conference on Designing, Implementing and Executing Enterprise Hybrid and Multicloud Strategies

Conference will explore hybrid and multicloud strategies and the transformative potential of AI, security, compliance, and FinOps challenges, and provide insights into cloud adoption

SAN ANTONIO, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT) — a leading end-to-end, hybrid, multicloud, and AI solutions company, today announced its participation in the Cloud Nirvana 2024 conference series. The kickoff conference is focused on Designing, Implementing and Executing on an Enterprise Hybrid/Multicloud Strategy. Cloud Nirvana will be held at the COhatch Polaris on Wednesday, March 13 in Columbus, OH 2-6 pm ET.



The conference will explore hybrid and multicloud strategies to discover the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Applications, tackle Security and Compliance challenges, and provide real-world insights into cloud adoption. Participants will learn strategies to remain cloud agnostic and navigate the complexities of hybrid and multicloud challenges.

“Cloud Nirvana is the ultimate conference exploring hybrid and multicloud, serverless and AI, including the latest best practices and practical lessons learned, and pitfalls to avoid,” said, Ben Blanquera, Vice President Technology and Sustainability, Rackspace Technology. “For this conference, Cloud Nirvana is focusing on designing, implementing, and executing on enterprise hybrid and multicloud strategies, by exploring technology leadership in a world of AI by delving into platform engineering diving deep into enterprise AI Adoption and Roadmaps.” Other conferences planned in 2024 will focus on:

June 5: Technology Leadership in a World of AI

September 4: Platform Engineering in the World of AI

December 4: Enterprise Gen AI Adoption & Roadmaps



“We appreciate Rackspace Technology’s thought leadership contributions to making the Cloud Nirvana Conferences successful. Their design, build, and operational insights in enterprise multi/hybrid cloud are invaluable,” said Sean Erikson, Vice President Enterprise Architecture and IT Strategy and cofounder Cloud Nirvana.

About Cloud Nirvana: Enterprise Hybrid/Multicloud Strategy Conference

Agenda:

Hybrid/Multi-Cloud Odyssey: The Ohio State University's Cloud Journey

Unleash the Power of Cloud: Maximize Agility, Resilience, and Innovation

Navigating the Enterprise Cloud: A Roadmap for Success at Grange Insurance

Panel Discussion: Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Best Practices.

Why I'll Never Do Hybrid Cloud Again!



When: Wednesday, March 13 · 2 - 6pm EDT

Where: COhatch Polaris 1554 Polaris Parkway #Suite 325 Columbus, OH 43240

Click here to learn more about Cloud Nirvana and upcoming events.

About Cloud Nirvana

Cloud Nirvana’s mission is simple and singular in purpose…To uplift the capabilities of practitioners and their companies to thrive in a multi-cloud world via the creation of an open-source community cloud center of excellence.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end hybrid, multicloud, and AI technology services company. We can design, build, and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.

