March 13th Webinar: Healing the Land – A Deep Dive Into Orphan Well Remediation and Restoration
Healing the Land – A Deep Dive Into Orphan Well Remediation and Restoration - 9:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, Wednesday, March 13. Register online at https://lnkd.in/gthDxbWw.”TULSA, OK, USA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rebellion Energy Solutions CEO Staci Taruscio is a featured participant in a webinar March 13th that dives into the forefront of environmental innovation. The live session centers on a discussion of Rebellion’s inaugural project, which produced registered, marketable carbon credits from abating decades of fugitive methane emissions from orphan oil and gas wells.
ACX (AirCarbon Exchange) is host for the webinar, which includes global carbon registry ACR at Winrock International’s Maris Densmore, Director of Industrial Solutions, along with Rebellion’s Taruscio. ACX’s Ana Elena Ventura will moderate the session.
The webinar is scheduled at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, Wednesday, March 13th . Participants may register online at https://lnkd.in/gthDxbWw
Rebellion’s standard carbon credits are the first issued under ACR’s rigorous orphan-well plugging methodology. The credits are the first issued by ACR to be listed on the ACX Carbon Market Board.
“With this first project as an example, we believe that the generation and sale of high-quality carbon credits from permanently plugging orphan wells can develop into a sustainable source of private financing for critical methane abatement and land restoration,” Taruscio said.
“We are actively working in the operations phase of other projects and expect to have an inventory of methane-abatement credits available this year. And ACR earlier this year listed Rebellion’s Heartland 2 Project for methane-abatement from plugging orphan wells.”
Rebellion earlier this year received 80,782 metric tons CO2 equivalent (CO2e) of methane-abatement credits issued by ACR. Rebellion’s credits – for its Heartland Methane Abatement and Land Restoration Project – are the first that ACR has issued under its rigorous methodology for plugging orphan oil and gas wells.
ACR in 2023 published the world’s first methodology to leverage carbon markets to finance the plugging of orphan oil and gas wells.
The volume of CO2e abated in Rebellion’s Heartland Project is equivalent to more than 9 million gallons of gasoline consumed, according to the U.S. EPA’s greenhouse gas equivalencies calculator. Rebellion’s project also ties to key United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and mitigates legacy impacts for landowners and surrounding communities.
“These are the kind of high-quality carbon credits that the voluntary carbon market demands,” Taruscio said.
The Orphan Well Problem
Orphan wells are abandoned, unplugged, inactive oil and gas wells that are wards of the state – with no solvent owner of record. In addition to leaking methane – a potent, fast-acting greenhouse gas – many of these wells are in disrepair and are leaking other toxic chemicals that may result in air pollution, groundwater contamination, soil degradation, ecosystem damage and harms to human health and well-being to the surrounding community.
Rebellion’s Heartland Methane Abatement and Land Restoration Project
Rebellion’s credits result from the work in its Heartland Methane Abatement and Land Restoration Project, located in a historic oil-and-gas production basin in the U.S. Midcontinent.
Rebellion designed the project to ensure the leaking methane is trapped thousands of feet below the surface. In addition, Rebellion worked with local landowners to restore the surface lands, which is beyond the scope of ACR’s methodology.
The wells Rebellion plugged are more than 40 years old and had been unattended for more than a decade – with no ongoing maintenance or plugging activity to ensure well integrity and no assigned responsibility to complete the lifecycle of the wells. Rebellion assumed operational responsibility for the orphaned wells from the state government and privately funded the plugging and land-restoration. No state or federal funds were available for this work.
After becoming the first orphan-well plugging project listed with ACR in June last year, the company engaged a third-party validation and verification body to review the project data. The Heartland Project wells were issued the final approved validation and verification report in January.
Additional Data for Interested Parties
Parties interested in learning more and/or purchasing these methane-abatement credits may contact Rebellion at data@rebellionenergy.com to request access to the Heartland Project data room, which provides a robust level of technical information on the project and the credits.
About Rebellion Energy Solutions https://rebellionenergy.com
Rebellion Energy Solutions, a portfolio company of Grey Rock Investment Partners, is headquartered in Tulsa, Okla. Rebellion is a woman-led business with a multi-disciplinary team of experts committed to creating sustainable solutions through oilfield cleanup and environmental justice in a comprehensive effort to restore the land, reduce harmful carbon emissions, and create taxable revenue streams for communities.
About Grey Rock Investment Partners https://www.grey-rock.com/
Grey Rock Investment Partners is a private equity firm with more than $1.3 billion in asset value across its private equity fund platform. Grey Rock invests across the energy value chain with private equity funds focusing on investments in natural resources, carbon capture, industrial electrification, and reduction of methane emissions.
Forward-Looking Statement
Certain statements in this article may constitute “forward-looking statements.” The forward-looking statements in the article reflect the management team’s best judgment at the time they are made, but all such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the statements herein. Estimates of future performance reflect various assumptions that may or may not prove accurate, as well as the exercise of a substantial degree of judgment by the management team as to the scope and presentation of such information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements that may be contained herein. The company and management team do not intend to, and do not undertake any obligation to, update the forward-looking statements contained herein.
Kerry Malone
Schnake Turnbo Frank
+1 918-625-4958
info@rebellionenergy.com
