IZEA Introduces New iOS App, Brings Generative AI Tools to Mobile Users

ORLANDO, Fla., March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands and agencies, today announced that it has launched its new iOS app . This release reflects IZEA's ongoing commitment to platform innovation, bringing the best of its web-based marketplace to a mobile-centric audience.

The new iOS app incorporates the hallmark features of IZEA.com, ensuring marketers and creators enjoy a comprehensive, mobile-optimized experience. Marketers can seamlessly create Casting Calls and hire influencers, while creators can craft listings and pitch directly to brands, all within the app’s intuitive interface. This streamlined approach echoes the original vision of IZEA's first iOS app, which was celebrated for introducing a natively mobile workflow for influencer marketing​.

FormAI Debuts in IZEA App

A significant addition to the app is the integration of IZEA's FormAI suite of AI tools. The app now facilitates the generation of AI media of various types, streamlining the content creation process within the app. The app’s intuitive interface mirrors the experience of IZEA.com, ensuring a familiar and efficient environment for users.

AI Image Generation: Create visuals with access to multiple types of image models with fine-tuned options for both images and text.

Mixers: Bring your world into AI with custom-trained FormAI data sets based on your images of people, pets, objects, and styles.

AI Text Generation: Experience enhanced engagement and text creation with a ChatGPT-4 integration with full chat session and history support.

AI Image Manipulation: Remove image backgrounds, replace them, and completely reimagine images through the power of AI.

Talking Portraits: Bring people and avatars to life with realistic AI video creation.

Community Showcase: Explore a central location that highlights some of the best generative AI artwork produced by IZEA's community of marketers and creators.

"Since the inception of our first iOS app, IZEA has consistently focused on enhancing the interplay between technology and human creativity in influencer marketing," said Ted Murphy, CEO of IZEA. "The new app embodies this ethos, marrying the best features of IZEA.com with the convenience and flexibility of mobile usage. It's a testament to our dedication to integrating AI into every facet of influencer marketing, empowering both influencers and marketers to harness AI for creative content generation, audience engagement, and personalized marketing strategies. This app is not just a tool; it's a gateway to a future where AI and human creativity coalesce to redefine the boundaries of influencer marketing."

The IZEA iOS app is now available on the App Store, and current and new users are invited to explore its features. To download the app, visit izea.me/app .

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

