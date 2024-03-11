National Composites Expands into Thermoplastics with Acquisition of Northern Plastics
National Composites announces the acquisition of Northern Plastics in Sterling Heights MI
We are excited to welcome Northern Plastics into the National Composites Family. This acquisition strategically increases our capacity and capability within the Thermo/Vacuumform plastic market.”TROY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Composites Expands into Thermoplastics with Acquisition of Northern Plastics
— Adam Fenton
In a strategic move to broaden its market offerings and capabilities, National Composites, a leader in OEM supply of custom molded products and full metal cab fabrications and assembly, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Northern Plastics, a Sterling Heights based specialist in Thermo/Vacuumform plastic manufacturing.
A Unified Vision for Enhanced Customer Solutions
Adam Fenton, CEO of National Composites, expressed enthusiasm about the new addition to the company portfolio: "We are excited to welcome Northern Plastics into the National Composites Family. This acquisition strategically increases our capacity and capability within the Thermo/Vacuumform plastic market, providing our customers with a one-stop shop solution, even beyond composites."
Expanding Horizons In Thermoplastics
The acquisition is seen as a complementary expansion of National Composites' existing expertise in composites and metals. "Thermoform plastics is a great complement to our current offering. Although thermoforming is a core competency of ours, the addition of Northern Plastics is just the first of many planned expansions into the thermoplastics space," Fenton added.
Strategically Broadening Capabilities
National Composites is recognized for its commitment to growth and innovation, as demonstrated in its recent strategic partnership with Laval, a premier North American compression mold maker. This new acquisition of Northern Plastics further solidifies National Composites' dedication to providing comprehensive solutions and staying ahead of industry demands. Northern Plastics brings to National Composites a wealth of experience and a strong market position in the Thermo/Vacuumform plastic domain, enhancing the combined entity's offerings to a diverse customer base. This acquisition is a clear signal of National Composites' forward-thinking approach and unwavering focus on customer-centric services and quality products. With this expansion, National Composites reinforces its mission to deliver comprehensive solutions from initial design to final delivery, ensuring a seamless experience for all stakeholders involved.
About National Composites
National Composites now operates over 700,000 square feet of production space across seven plants in three states. Its commitment to delivering a unique blend of small-scale engagement with the resources of a large organization remains steadfast. The acquisition of Northern Plastics is another step in National Composites' ongoing pursuit of excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction in the composite, metal, and now, thermoplastics industries.
Jerome White | jerome@themediaadvantage.com | 517.913.0100
Jerome White
Media Advantage
+1 517-913-0100
email us here
This Is National Composites