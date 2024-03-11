Demand for Mobile Application Testing Solutions Increasing with Smartphone User Base. The Global Mobile Application Testing Solution Market Value to near US$ 32 billion by 2034 end

The rising demand for hybrid application testing services reflects the growing prevalence of hybrid mobile applications in the ever-expanding mobile landscape. Hybrid applications, which combine elements of both native and web applications, have gained popularity due to their versatility and ability to address diverse business requirements.

NEWARK, Del, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The mobile application testing solution market was valued at around US$ 3.49 billion at the end of 2019 and US$ 5.87 billion in 2023. The mobile application testing solutions demand is estimated to rise at 16.8% CAGR between 2024 and 2034 in comparison with the 13.9% CAGR registered from 2019 to 2023. The global mobile application testing solution industry is anticipated to witness an increase in revenue from US$ 6.77 billion in 2024 to US$ 31.99 billion by 2034.



The introduction of various mobile device types and generations, and the rising demand for operating system testing are the main factors driving this market's growth. Moreover, the growing competition among application developers in app stores and their greater adoption of speed and memory leak testing has boosted the demand for testing tools.

Key Takeaways from the Mobile Application Testing Solution Market Report

The mobile app testing services market is projected to register a 16.8% CAGR and an absolute growth opportunity of US$ 25 billion over the next ten years.

CAGR and an absolute growth opportunity of billion over the next ten years. The regional market size in the United States is likely to expand at a rate of 13.7% through the projected years.

through the projected years. Demand for mobile application testing solutions in Germany is forecasted to increase at a rate of 4.3% between 2024 and 2034 .

between and . China is expected to witness a year-on-year growth of 17.3% in sales of mobile application testing solutions over the next ten years.

in sales of mobile application testing solutions over the next ten years. Adoption of mobile application testing solutions in Australia and New Zealand combined is projected to grow at a lucrative rate of 20.3% through 2034.



Competitive Landscape for the Mobile Application Testing Solution Market Participants

Competition in the mobile application testing services (MATS) market is intensifying with the entry of dedicated mobile application testing solution developers. However, the existing software developers still hold a greater share of the global market by providing solutions for both automated and manual mobile application testing.

“Growing use of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies in IT industries is expected to create more growth opportunities. Such advanced solutions are poised to verify effective operation, consistency, synchrony, and usability of smart device application software.” – Says Sudip Saha, Managing Director at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Recent Developments by the Mobile Application Testing Solution Industry Participants

In October 2023, Tricentis included a Virtual Mobile Grid, according to complete its end-to-end mobile testing solution Tricentis Mobile. Tricentis is one of the leading companies in quality engineering and continuous testing solutions available in the market. Tricentis Mobile helps Software developers and engineers overcome obstacles in the creation of mobile applications by analyzing, executing, and writing tests for fragmented or insufficient mobile solutions.

In October 2021, Autify, a platform for software testing automation driven by AI, revealed that it has secured US$ 10 million in Series A investment. World Innovation Lab (WiL), which is a growth-stage venture capital firm with offices in Palo Alto and Tokyo, had spearheaded the investment. Anybody without any prior programming or automation experience can build, run, and automate software test scenarios with Autify, which is a real no-code web application. Since its 2019 introduction, Autify has been used by many B2C and B2B SaaS firms and organizations including Unity, DeNA, ZOZO, Q4, and other clients.

Key Companies Profiled

Oracle Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Cognizant Technology Solution Corp.

SAP SE

Wipro Limited

CA Technologies

Symantec Corporation

Capgemini

Key Segments Covered by Mobile Application Testing Solution Industry Survey Report

By Solution:

Testing Tools Manual Testing Tool Automated Testing Tool

Services Mobile App Testing Services Consulting Services Support & Maintenance





By Testing Type:

Interactive Testing

Automated Testing

By Platform:

Android

iOS

Windows

Other Platforms

By Device:

Smartphone

Tablet

By End User:

Residential

Corporate Small Enterprises (Less than 1,000 Employees) Medium Enterprises (1,000 to 5,000 Employees) Large Enterprises (1,000 to 5,000 Employees)





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Authored By:

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management a consumer electronics will likely remain the leading end-use sector cross verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting’ at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

