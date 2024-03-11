BOS' Intelligent Robotics Division Receives an Order for €615,000 

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC) announced today that its Intelligent Robotics Division has received a €615,000 order for a robotic production line from an Israeli defense-industry customer. This order will be delivered in March 2025.



Eyal Cohen, BOS' CEO, stated: "Our strategic growth plan for the Intelligent Robotics division focuses on customers from the Israeli defense market, which have a great potential for recurring orders. It is the fourth order from the same customer since the beginning of 2023. It is a decisive vote of confidence by one of the largest defense manufacturers in Israel.

We have invested extensively in our Robotics division in recent years, including in a significant restructuring of its operations and business model. We have seen continued improvement in the Intelligent Robotics division and expect it to be profitable in the fourth quarter of 2023."

For additional information contact: Eyal Cohen, CEO +972-542525925 | eyalc@boscom.com