Robin Organizes Basic Citizen Military Training for Senate Workers

The office of Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla is organizing a Basic Citizen Military Training for Senate officials and employees from March to June 2024.

Padilla, a reserve Lieutenant Colonel in the Philippine Army, said the Basic Citizen Military Training aims to establish formal, actual and physical training for Senate officials and employees who sign up.

"Ang mga matagumpay na makakatapos sa pagsasanay ay magiging bahagi po ng Reserve Force ng Sandatahang Lakas ng Pilipinas at mabibigyan ng military rank base sa kanilang kwalipikasyon (Those who complete the training will become part of the reserve force of our Armed Forces of the Philippines and will be given military ranks based on their qualifications)," he said.

Earlier, Padilla stressed the need for basic military training especially among the youth, so they can develop discipline not only for defending the country, but to respond to disasters.

An advisory to all Senate employees from the Deputy Secretary for External Affairs and Relations said a forum will be held on March 14, Thursday, at the Senate multipurpose room at the second floor.

Interested applicants are to fill out an online registration form, according to Enrique Luis Papa, deputy secretary for external affairs and relations.

Registration desks are set up on the fourth and fifth floors on March 11 and 12 to offer assistance with registration.

A checklist for the Basic Citizen Military Course includes:

* accomplished Reservist Information Data Sheet

* personal history statement

* accomplished diploma for high school or college

* PSA birth certificate

* barangay, police, RTC and NBI clearances

* medical clearance

* drug test result

Robin, Nag-Organisa ng Basic Citizen Military Training para sa Empleyado ng Senado

Nag-organisa ang tanggapan ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla ng "Basic Citizen Military Training" para sa opisyal at empleyado ng Senado para sa Marso hanggang Hunyo 2024.

Ani Padilla, na reserve Lieutenant Colonel sa Philippine Army, layunin ng Basic Citizen Military Training na magkaroon ng pormal, aktuwal, at pisikal na pagsasanay ng mga kawani ng Senado.

"Ang mga matagumpay na makakatapos sa pagsasanay ay magiging bahagi po ng Reserve Force ng Sandatahang Lakas ng Pilipinas at mabibigyan ng military rank base sa kanilang kwalipikasyon," ayon sa mambabatas.

Iginiit ni Padilla noon na kailangan ng basic military training lalo ang kabataan para magkaroon ng disiplina hindi lang sa pagdepensa sa bayan, kundi para sa pagtugon sa sakuna.

Sa isang advisory sa lahat na empleyado ng Senado mula sa Deputy Secretary for External Affairs and Relations, magkakaroon ng forum sa Huwebes sa Senate multipurpose room sa ikalawang palapag.

Ang mga aplikante ay kailangang mag-fill out ng online registration form, ayon kay Enrique Luis Papa, deputy secretary for external affairs and relations.

May itinayong registration desks sa ikaapat at ikalimang palapag sa Lunes at Martes para tumulong sa registration.

Ayon sa checklist ng Basic Citizen Military Course, kailangan ng mga sumusunod:

* accomplished Reservist Information Data Sheet

* personal history statement

* accomplished diploma for high school or college

* PSA birth certificate

* barangay, police, RTC and NBI clearances

* medical clearance

* drug test result