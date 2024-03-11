PRIB: Senate adopts resolution commending National Scientist Awardee Dr. Carmencita Padilla

PHILIPPINES, March 11 - Press Release

March 11, 2024 Senate adopts resolution commending National Scientist Awardee Dr. Carmencita Padilla The Senate on Monday, March 11, 2024 adopted Resolution No. 806 recognizing and commending Dr. Carmencita Padilla for receiving the order of national scientist award conferred by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. Sen. Pia Cayetano, author and sponsor of the resolution, expressed gratitude to Dr. Padilla for pushing the passage of Newborn Screeening Act in 2024 and the Rare Disease bill that became a law in 2016. "Dr. Padilla demonstrated compassionate leadership and dedication in pursuit of honor and excellence as the current Chancellor of the UP Manila as she continuously considers innovative ways for the delivery of health sciences and medical education to our Iskolars ng Bayan while leading the establishment of various medical and laboratory facilities that cater to patients of the PGH and from other hospitals in the country," Cayetano stated in her resolution. "Her contributions to public health, particularly in the fields of medical research, education, and legislation continue to inspire and uplift the lives of Filipinos all over the nation," she added. Executive Order No. 236, series of 2003, otherwise known as the Honors Code of the Philippines, emphasizes the exceptional prestige of the Order by placing the National Scientist Award fourth in the order of precedence and equal in rank with the Order of National Artist. On August 31, 2023, Dr. Carmencita Padilla received the Order of National Scientist Award (Ang Orden ng Gawad ng Pambansang Alagad ng Agham), the highest national recognition given to a man or woman of science in the Philippines. Dr. Padilla excelled in her medical studies, graduating cum laude with a degree in BS Pre- Medicine at the University of the Philippines Diliman in 1976; her degree for Doctor of Medicine as an outstanding graduate at the University of the Philippines (UP) Manila in 1981; her Fellowship in Clinical Genetics at the prestigious Royal Alexandra Hospital for Children in Sydney, Australia in 1990; and her MA in Health Policy Studies at the College of Public Health at UP Manila in 2005. "She has made significant contributions in public health through medical research, particularly in the development of genetic technology, which played a crucial role in the passage of key health measures," Cayetano said. Dr. Padilla's notable studies were vital in the crafting and passage of critical health laws such as the Newborn Screening Act of 2004, which is known to have saved thousands of infants all over the country from intellectual disability and death, and the Rare Diseases Act of2016, which protects and promotes the right to health of right of persons suffering from rare diseases to survive through access to timely health information and adequate medical care. Dr. Padilla also spearheaded the establishment of the Philippine Genome Center (PGC), a multidisciplinary institution that will combine basic and applied research for the development of health diagnostics, therapeutics, DNA forensics, preventive products, and the improvement of crop varieties in the country.