TransCode Therapeutics and Akribion Genomics Report Progress Developing CRISPR-Derived Technology for Cancer Treatment

BOSTON, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ), the RNA oncology company committed to more effectively treating cancer using RNA therapeutics, reported positive proof-of-concept laboratory studies in human cells, advancing its strategic partnership with Akribion Genomics.



Akribion Genomics, a German-based biotechnology start-up, is focused on a CRISPR-derived molecular complex for cancer treatment. TransCode and Akribion are collaborating to develop a technology that combines Akribion’s cell-killing G-dase E, a Class 2 CRISPR nuclease, with TransCode's TTX nucleic acid delivery platform. G-dase E has shown encouraging in vitro results in cells but requires an effective delivery vehicle, such as TTX, to reach intended targets in the body.

Proof-of-concept studies to date suggest that Akribion’s G-dase E ribonucleoprotein complexes could be conjugated to TransCode’s TTX delivery platform, suggesting that the drug candidate could be formulated as intended. These studies also indicate that TTX-G-dase E ribonucleoprotein complexes could be taken up by cancer cells, inducing cancer cell death.

Akribion’s Co-Chief Executive Officer, Lukas Linnig, commented, “We are excited about deepening our relationship with TransCode. Together we have now shown that we can successfully synthesize constructs combining TransCode’s TTX platform and our G-dase E nuclease, demonstrating initial laboratory evidence of efficacy in cancer cells. We look forward to continuing to pursue a combined technology for developing highly targeted drugs to treat cancer.”

Zdravka Medarova, PhD, TransCode Chief Scientific Officer, added, “Establishing proof-of- concept is a critical step in advancing our collaboration. We are fully committed to continuing our joint efforts to developing this technology.”

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on treating metastatic disease. The company is committed to defeating cancer through the intelligent design and effective delivery of RNA therapeutics based on its proprietary TTX nanoparticle platform. The company’s lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is focused on treating metastatic tumors which overexpress microRNA-10b, a unique, well-documented biomarker of metastasis. In addition, TransCode is developing a portfolio of first-in-class RNA therapeutic candidates designed to overcome the challenges of RNA delivery and thus unlock therapeutic access to a variety of novel genetic targets that could be relevant to treating a variety of cancers.

