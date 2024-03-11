Nightfall AI Transforms Enterprise DLP with AI-Native Platform

New enterprise capabilities expand cloud DLP use cases for AI-powered data security

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nightfall AI today unveiled new capabilities to transform data security for the modern enterprise. The industry’s first generative AI (GenAI) DLP platform now offers coverage for SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM), data encryption, data exfiltration prevention and sensitive data protection. These products expand the company’s existing suite of data leak prevention (DLP) solutions for protecting data at rest and in use across SaaS applications, GenAI tools, email and endpoints.



Data breaches are growing at an alarming rate — 20% in 2023 alone — and costing companies an average of $4.45 million. Legacy data security solutions are failing to keep up; they’re complex and intrusive, and not built for the modern enterprise, where data is shared across hundreds of distributed SaaS applications daily, from email and Slack messages to prompts in GenAI tools like ChatGPT. With new threats emerging constantly, and added regulatory pressure for fast breach disclosure, enterprise security teams need a DLP solution that delivers automation, accuracy and time savings. Nightfall is the first DLP solution to leverage GenAI to prevent data leaks without disrupting modern workflows. It’s AI-native, installs in minutes and provides twice the precision and four times less alert noise than legacy DLP solutions, leading to a strong security posture and lower total cost of ownership.

“Legacy DLP solutions cannot keep pace with the amount of data generated in modern environments. Data exposure and insider risk are often left unchecked, leaving companies and their sensitive data vulnerable,” said Isaac Madan, Nightfall co-founder and CEO. “Nightfall’s industry-first GenAI detectors make the platform a smarter, more scalable way to protect sensitive data in the enterprise. With these new capabilities, companies can secure their data across every data plane, in real time.”

Nightfall’s new capabilities extend their trademark GenAI-powered cloud DLP to address many critical enterprise challenges, including the following:

SaaS Security Posture Management: Nightfall provides real-time insights into SaaS security posture, along with automated response capabilities that empower organizations to address security issues from the moment they arise. Continuous visibility into key areas, such as sharing and permissions settings changes, allows for swift adjustments, preventing drift and maintaining a secure SaaS environment. In-app engagement with end-users helps companies to build a human firewall, reducing the likelihood of human error and enhancing overall security awareness.

Data Encryption: Nightfall now offers client-side, content-aware encryption for SaaS apps, including Gmail, Google Drive, Microsoft Exchange, Salesforce, Zendesk and others. With an easy-to-install browser plugin, employees can send emails with comprehensive protection controls like setting expiration, preventing forwarding and more. The solution helps security teams configure robust administrative policies to ensure compliance with local and international regulations, including HIPAA, GDPR, CCPA and FERPA.

Data Exfiltration Prevention: Nightfall’s exfiltration prevention is a critical tool for mitigating insider risk and ensuring compliance with leading standards like ISO 27001, SOC 2, PCI-DSS and more. The product’s risk-based adaptive approach allows security teams to continuously discover, monitor and protect sensitive data from being uploaded, downloaded or shared in email or removable media on SaaS apps and endpoints, thereby replacing rules-based legacy solutions.

Sensitive Data Protection: Nightfall delivers proactive SaaS and email monitoring and best-in-class, AI-powered data protection for PII, PHI, PCI, secrets and credentials, and ensures compliance with leading industry frameworks. Security teams can monitor and control various aspects of data exposure and sharing within their environment, providing actionable insights that help businesses remediate sensitive data without even having to leave the console. Nightfall provides several options for inline action for email DLP, such as scanning and attachment removal, for Gmail and Microsoft Exchange. It also automatically redacts sensitive data in AI prompts and trains users with custom alerts so they learn best practices for data sharing. The solution covers the most common applications, such as Slack, GitHub and Jira, along with core M365 and Google apps.

Nightfall will have in-depth blogs about these new capabilities from March 11-15 as it celebrates its sixth year as an industry innovator. Visit the website for details and join the week of birthday activities on social via LinkedIn and X, formerly known as Twitter .

About Nightfall AI

Nightfall is the first DLP platform to leverage generative AI (GenAI) to discover, classify and protect sensitive data across the modern enterprise, from SaaS apps, email and GenAI tools to endpoints and beyond. Its powerful detectors pinpoint and remediate PII, PCI, PHI, secrets and credentials with 2x greater precision and 4x fewer false positives than competitors so security teams can respond to high-priority alerts in near-real time and maintain continuous compliance. Nightfall is trusted by global brands and innovators alike, including Aaron’s, Acquia, Capital Rx, Bluecore, Snyk and hundreds of others. The company is backed by Bain Capital Ventures, Venrock, WestBridge Capital and Webb Investment Network, as well as a cadre of CEOs, professional athletes and influencers. Learn more about Nightfall at www.nightfall.ai .

Media Contact

Jennifer Tanner

Look Left Marketing

nightfall@lookleftmarketing.com



