ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|04-Mar-24
|1,261
|€910.26
|1,147,843
|05-Mar-24
|13,685
|€905.67
|12,394,094
|06-Mar-24
|8,217
|€906.15
|7,445,796
|07-Mar-24
|3,456
|€919.71
|3,178,501
|08-Mar-24
|9,236
|€939.93
|8,681,222
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
