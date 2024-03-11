RE Cost Seg Hires Zac Prince as CEO

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RE Cost Seg, a leading provider of cost segregation studies for real estate investors, is proud to announce the appointment of Zac Prince as CEO. Zac was formerly the Founder and CEO of BlockFi, a cryptocurrency financial services business that grew rapidly to a $3B valuation and >500M in annual revenue.



RE Cost Seg’s existing leadership team is staying with the firm, including Melanie Baldridge who is transitioning to COO, and Mitchell Baldridge, CPA, Managing Partner.

In less than two years, RE Cost Seg has experienced rapid growth and quickly emerged as a leader in the cost segregation study industry, leveraging technology and an experienced team to deliver reports in a streamlined and cost-effective way. In addition to Mitchell and Melanie, the firm’s founding team includes Nick Huber (@sweatystartup) and Dan Hagberg.

Cost segregation studies offer real estate investors significant tax benefits associated with depreciation, empowering maximized returns. To date, RE Cost Seg has helped real estate investors save over $180,000,000 in taxes.

The way the study works is by identifying shorter depreciation lives for individual building components, allowing for faster tax deductions and significant tax savings. RE Cost Seg is committed to democratizing access to cost segregation studies by delivering them at price points accessible to single-family, short-term rental, and single-apartment real estate owners. Additionally, the team of experts services institutional clients including real estate asset management firms, developers, self-storage owners, multifamily owners, and other commercial and industrial property types.

“We’re thrilled to have Zac join the team at RE Cost Seg; his experience leading high-growth teams in technology businesses will be a significant value add for the next phase of RE Cost Seg’s growth and expansion. We’re going to be investing heavily into our technology and infrastructure to continue enhancing the speed and quality of our reports while maintaining our market-leading prices for clients,” said Nick Huber, Co-Founder, @sweatystartup

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the team at RE Cost Seg. I love investing in real estate and believe in the power of the asset class to produce compelling income, tax benefits, and overall returns for investors. The rapid growth that the team has experienced in a short amount of time combined with the mission of making this incredibly valuable product available to a larger audience presents a very promising opportunity,” - Zac Prince, CEO, @costsegzac

To learn more about RE Cost Seg, visit their website at RECostSeg.com or connect with them on Twitter @RECostSeg. If you’re an investment property owner, don’t hesitate to get in touch for a tailored proposal—they are fast and free.

Press Inquiries: press@recostseg.com