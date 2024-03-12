Ready Meals Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Ready Meals Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the ready meals market size is predicted to reach $272.76 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%.
The growth in the ready meals market is due to the growing awareness of food products with extended shelf lives. Western Europe region is expected to hold the largest ready meals market share. Major players in the ready meals market include Nestlé S.A., PepsiCo Inc., JBS S.A., Unilever Group, Tyson Foods Inc., Mars Incorporated, The Coca-Cola Company, Mondelez International Inc.
Ready Meals Market Segments
• By Product: Frozen, Chilled, Canned, Dried
• By Distribution Channel: Supermarket / Hypermarket, Convenience Store, Online
• By End-User: Residential, Food Services
• By Geography: The global ready meals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The ready meals are convenient, inexpensive, fast, and pre-portioned. The ready meals are complete meals that only require heating before eating. They are ready to eat and already cooked or prepared. They are priced at a lower price and hence are cheap and convenient to use.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Ready Meals Market Characteristics
3. Ready Meals Market Trends And Strategies
4. Ready Meals Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Ready Meals Market Size And Growth
……
27. Ready Meals Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Ready Meals Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
