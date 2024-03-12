Ready Meals Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Ready Meals Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The ready meals market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $272.76 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Ready Meals Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the ready meals market size is predicted to reach $272.76 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%.

The growth in the ready meals market is due to the growing awareness of food products with extended shelf lives. Western Europe region is expected to hold the largest ready meals market share. Major players in the ready meals market include Nestlé S.A., PepsiCo Inc., JBS S.A., Unilever Group, Tyson Foods Inc., Mars Incorporated, The Coca-Cola Company, Mondelez International Inc.

Ready Meals Market Segments

• By Product: Frozen, Chilled, Canned, Dried

• By Distribution Channel: Supermarket / Hypermarket, Convenience Store, Online

• By End-User: Residential, Food Services

• By Geography: The global ready meals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6243&type=smp

The ready meals are convenient, inexpensive, fast, and pre-portioned. The ready meals are complete meals that only require heating before eating. They are ready to eat and already cooked or prepared. They are priced at a lower price and hence are cheap and convenient to use.

Read More On The Ready Meals Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ready-meals-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Ready Meals Market Characteristics

3. Ready Meals Market Trends And Strategies

4. Ready Meals Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Ready Meals Market Size And Growth

……

27. Ready Meals Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Ready Meals Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Bulk Food Ingredients Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bulk-food-ingredients-global-market-report

Prepared Meal Delivery Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/prepared-meal-delivery-global-market-report

Meal Kit Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/meal-kit-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Vegan Protein Powder Market