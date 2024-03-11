Ban Ki-moon, Heinz Fischer and BKMC CEO Monika Froehler champion education for youth empowerment & climate action in UAE
Group picture of H.E. Ban Ki-moon, H.E. Heinz Fischer, BKMC CEO Monika Froehler and Dubai Cares CEO H.E Dr. Tariq Al Gurg in the UAE
The Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens launched the action-oriented component of its key partnership with Dubai Cares to empower youth for climate action.DUBAI, UAE, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In line with the Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens’ (BKMC) mission to empower young people to be global citizens and take on active roles in building more peaceful, tolerant, inclusive, and sustainable societies, BKMC Co-chairs Ban Ki-moon and Heinz Fischer, along with CEO Monika Froehler traveled to the UAE to meet with key partners.
The BKMC leadership met with Founder and Executive Chairman of the GEMS Education Group Sunny Varkey and interacted with students and teachers at the Model United Nations (MUN) of the GEMS World Academy, emphasizing their vital role in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through global citizen values, 21st-century skills, and youth empowerment.
A year after signing the Memorandum of Understanding with Dubai Cares, a civil society organization formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UN DGC), the Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens (BKMC) announces its action-oriented component of the “Your Future in Green Jobs” program in Dubai, UAE in March.
The announcement follows the BKMC’s recent “Your Future in Green Jobs” Online Course launch at COP28 in December 2023. The online course, designed for young people aged 14 to 20 years, seeks to empower youth to align their passions, interests, and skills with impactful green careers that directly address the climate crisis.
Building on the learned information of the course, the mentorship will match 45 young mentees by 2025 with experienced professionals in the green jobs sector who will support them in implementing innovative climate solutions that can accelerate the transition to a green economy in their communities. The call for applications to become a mentee is set to open on March 15, 2024.
H.E. Ban Ki-moon, 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations & BKMC Co-chair:
“Greening education and digitalization are keys to unlock the potential of transforming education. Through education and by empowering young people to develop 21st-century skills that contribute to a green future, they will become true global citizens and changemakers whose aim will be to safeguard our people and planet.”
H.E. Heinz Fischer, 11th Federal President of the Republic of Austria & BKMC Co-chair:
“In our interconnected world, technology can be a force for good, helping us address global challenges such as poverty, inequality, and climate change. Youth are the future global citizens and leaders who will shape the world. They must use technology not just as a tool for convenience but as a force for good. The BKMC’s key partnership with Dubai Cares presents an opportune and timely platform from which positive change for a greener and more just future can be launched.”
Monika Froehler, CEO of the Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens:
“I strongly believe in the transformative power of education and youth empowerment to solve the climate crisis. Through the “Your Future in Green Jobs" Online Course and Mentorship, we empower young people to take meaningful climate action by steering their passion, skills, and talent into green careers.”
H.E Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer and Vice-Chairman of Dubai Cares:
“While the youth actively commit to contributing to climate action, they often lack the mentorship, support, and clarity needed to take concrete steps, acquire green skills, or pursue green careers. Through the 'Your Future in Green Jobs' online course launched in partnership with the Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens’ (BKMC), we are dedicated to empowering the next generation with essential skills and knowledge to address urgent challenges, laying the foundation for a greener and more prosperous future. We were delighted by the visit of Ban Ki-moon, the 8th UN Secretary-General & Co-chair of BKMC and accompanying delegation to our offices in Dubai. Our partnership with BKMC marks a significant step in our commitment to fostering sustainable development to transform education globally."
As the climate crisis is the most pressing issue of our time, the BKMC looks forward to continuing its partnership with Dubai Cares to empower young changemakers through education. The partnership reflects the BKMC’s and Dubai Cares’ joint commitment to position education and youth empowerment as key solutions to address the climate crisis and accelerate action for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Climate Agreement. Specifically, the program works towards developing the potential of youth as leaders who are proactively contributing to climate action through a full understanding of the crisis, and their role in driving positive climate actions. The partnership with Dubai Cares aims to support 10,000 young people between 14-20 years towards aligning their skills and aptitudes with green career paths.
More about “Your Future in Green Jobs” here: https://bankimooncentre.org/our-work/your-future-in-green-jobs/
About Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens:
The Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens’ mission is to foster leadership for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Climate Agreement by inspiring current leaders and empowering the next generation of changemakers. Celebrating its sixth-year founding anniversary this year, the BKMC conducts its work by advocating for governmental policymaking with current leaders on global issues such as sustainable development, climate action, gender justice, and transformative education while offering direct opportunities to young changemakers to amplify their voices and equip them with SDG knowledge, 21st-century skills, and global citizenship values.
