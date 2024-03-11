UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND OFFERING ONLINE END-OF-LIFE PET DOULA PROGRAM
“It is important to acknowledge the loss people experience with the death of their pet and give them the space for emotional expression and validation".”PORTLAND , MAINE, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of New England Online has announced it is offering a six-week, 100% online End-of-Life Pet Doula Certificate program designed to provide participants the skills needed to deliver practical, compassionate, informed, and supportive care for pets and their families as pets approach the end of life.
Through the program, students will gain expertise in such areas as advanced pet care planning, grief support, and emotional guidance. Moreover, the certificate fosters personal growth and fulfillment, empowering individuals to make a meaningful difference in the lives of pets and their families, providing solace, companionship, and a peaceful transition for beloved animal companions.
Participants will develop an understanding of how compassionate care, support, and advocacy can enhance end-of-life companion animal care at home and within the veterinary medicine framework. As non-medical care providers, pet death doulas form companionships with pets, their families, veterinary professionals, and those involved in informal care to guide them through the dying process.
“It is important to acknowledge the loss people experience with the death of their pet and give them the space for emotional expression and validation,” said Tracey Walker, instructor for the course. “The more we can work to normalize talking about pet loss, death overall, and the deeply personal journey of grieving, the better we will be equipped to support each other when we need it most.”
Walker is a nationally certified death doula, subject matter expert, educator, and founder of Let it Be End-of-Life Services. She sat on the board of the National End-of-Life Doula Alliance and has worked, educated, and volunteered in several veterinary and deathcare settings.
The course is open to individuals from all backgrounds, from veterinary professionals and death care workers to individuals planning ahead to care for their own pet companion. This broad accessibility fosters a genuine sense of community, uniting those driven by a shared passion for providing comfort and support.
The End-of-Life Pet Doula Certificate course begins April 1 and runs through May 12, 2024. The cost is $550. For more information or to enroll, visit https://online.une.edu/continuing-education/professional-certificates/
UNE Online also offers an End-of-Life Doula certificate program designed to equip individuals with the knowledge and skills necessary to provide compassionate support and guidance to individuals and families during the end-of-life-journey. The course will soon be offered in Spanish as well as English.
ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND
The University of New England is Maine’s largest private university, featuring two distinctive
campuses in Maine, a vibrant campus in Tangier, Morocco, and an array of innovative offerings online. Our hands-on, experiential approach empowers students to join the next generation of leaders in their chosen fields. We are home to Maine’s only medical and dental colleges, a variety of other interprofessionally aligned health care programs, and nationally recognized degree paths in the marine sciences, the natural and social sciences, business, the humanities, and the arts. UNE. Innovation for a Healthier Planet. Visit www.une.edu.
