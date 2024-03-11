Press Releases

Connecticut Horse Confirmed Positive for Equine Infectious Anemia

March 8, 2024

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut Department of Agriculture’s (CT DoAg) State Veterinarian, Dr. Jane Lewis, DVM, MSFS, DACVPM, announced today a confirmed case of Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA) in a six-year-old Quarter Horse in Windham County. The diagnosis was confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) on March 7, 2024.

Other horses on the premises have been placed under quarantine for 60 days and will be tested at regular intervals; there is no immediate risk to other premises in the region. State Veterinarian Dr. Lewis said, “The infected horse did not display any clinical symptoms at the time of testing for EIA. This horse was an unqualified import that had entered Connecticut without meeting the requirements of a negative Coggins test and a Certificate of Veterinary inspection issued by a licensed and accredited veterinarian within 30 days of entry. There is an on-going U.S. Department of Agriculture and multi-state investigation to determine the source of infection.”

EIA is an infectious and potentially fatal viral disease transmitted from horse to horse by large biting insects such as horseflies and deerflies. It may also be spread through re-use of medical equipment such as syringes and needles that have been contaminated with infected blood from a positive horse.

Clinical signs of Equine Infectious Anemia vary widely but may include fever, weight loss, anemia, swelling in the limbs, and weakness. However, not all horses infected show signs of illness, and these animals serve as carriers. Any horse confirmed positive for EIA must be quarantined and isolated from all other horses for the remainder of its life, although most are usually humanely euthanized. There is no vaccine or treatment for the disease.

Diagnosis of EIA infection is available through a blood draw, known as a Coggins test, to test antibody levels in the blood. It is required that any horse being imported into Connecticut obtain an official interstate health certificate within 30 days prior to entry and a Coggins test stating that it has been tested and found to be negative within a period of 12 months prior to entry. Routine testing is important to determine the status of horses in an area and prevent the spread of disease.

“As equine owners schedule spring wellness visits, this confirmed diagnosis serves as a reminder that in addition to recommended vaccines, each horse should have a current negative Coggins test along with health certificates required for inter- and intrastate travel,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Lewis. “This is especially important for those who have plans to transport horses off-premises, whether that be for competitions or trail rides where they will encounter other horses.”

5 Reminders for Equine Owners to Prevent EIA infection:

Require proof of a recent negative Coggins test at the time of purchase or for newer horses entering the premises.

Only participate in events that require evidence of a negative Coggins test

Practice good fly control

Use sterile needles and syringes for all injections or treatments

Disinfect any surgical or dental equipment thoroughly between horses.

Equine Infectious Anemia is a reportable disease and must be communicated to the State Veterinarian at ctstate.vet@ct.gov or 860-713-2505.

For more information about Equine Infectious Anemia, visit the Equine Disease Communications Center or American Association of Equine Practitioners.

