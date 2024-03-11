Data Center UPS Market is projected to reach US$6.015 billion by 2029 at a significant CAGR of 9.57%
The data center UPS market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.57% from US$3.172 billion in 2022 to US$6.015 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the data center UPS market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.57% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$6.015 billion by 2029.
One of the key growth drivers to propel the data center UPS market during the forecasted period is the growing amount of data centers around the globe and with these powerful data centers, they are prone to power failure so they need power backups which will be provided by data center UPS technology.
Another factor that boosts the sales of data center UPS in the market is the rising volume of big data in enterprises along with the adoption of cloud networking technology which will need data center UPS for power backup as all this data will be stored in these data centers. Also, the growing data traffic due to the increasing use of connected devices and increasing penetration of the internet around the globe in developing countries, along with investments in 5G technology, is anticipated to contribute to the market growth of data center UPS during the forecast period.
The data center UPS market, by technology type, is divided into three types- line interactive, standby, and double conversion. The line-interactive UPS is similar in operation to a standby UPS, but with the addition of a multi-tap variable-voltage autotransformer, whereas the standby UPS offers only the most basic features, providing surge protection and battery backup and in double conversion UPS, the batteries are always connected to the inverter, so that no power transfer switches are necessary.
The data center UPS market, by type, is divided into three types- UPSmount UPS, Zone-level UPS, and Centralized UPS. The centralized backup infrastructure has up to two large UPSs which are placed at the end of a server row, or location near the data center. Centralized UPSs provide giant power protection that can encompass an organization’s entire network. As it has more reliability it is predicted to hold major market share during the forecast period.
The data center UPS market, by data center size, is divided into three types- small, medium, and large. Different sizes of data centers require different types of data center-ups according to the amount of power backup needed by the data center. Data center UPS offers a wide range for every kind of data center size whether it is small, medium, or large they can cater to all needs.
The data center ups market, by industry vertical, is divided into six types- BFSI, manufacturing, telecom and IT, healthcare, government, and energy and power. Data centers are often common in large healthcare enterprises or hospital settings rather than in small physician clinics or offices. It requires a detailed contingency plan for electronic protected health information. Similarly in the telecom and IT industry there is a large volume of data and to provide power backup to these data centers they need data center UPS. Therefore, with the growth of industries like healthcare, telecom, IT, and other data centers UPS's growth will be prominent in the future.
The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the data center UPS market during the forecasted period as this region has a growing need for more new data center infrastructure for high-volume data handling. Also, the rapid rise in cloud computing, mobile broadband or 5G technology, and big data analytics coupled with innovations being made in these technologies will be major market drivers in the region. Many businesses are transitioning from hardware to software-based services many new data center constructions will be done which in turn will propel the growth of the data center UPS market in the region.
The research includes several key players from the data center ups market, such as Vertiv Group Corp., Solar Edge Technologies Inc., Schneider Electric, ABB, Eaton, Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Private Limited, AEG Power Solutions, Mitsubishi Electric Power Products Inc., and Delta Power Solutions.
The market analytics report segments the data center ups market using the following criteria:
• By Technology:
o Line Interactive
o Standby
o Double Conversion
• By Type:
o UPSmount UPS
o Zone-level UPS
o Centralized UPS
• By Data Center Size:
o Small
o Medium
o Large
• By Industry Vertical:
o BFSI
o Manufacturing
o Telecom and IT
o Healthcare
o Government
o Energy and Power
o Others
• By Geography:
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• Germany
• France
• United Kingdom
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• India
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Mentioned:
• Vertiv Group Corp.
• Solar Edge Technologies Inc.
• Schneider Electric
• ABB
• Eaton
• Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Private Limited
• AEG Power Solutions
• Mitsubishi Electric Power Products Inc.
• Delta Power Solutions
