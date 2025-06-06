Digital Twin in Construction Market projected to achieve a CAGR of 19.02% to reach US$155.01 billion by 2030

The digital twin in construction market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 19.02% from US$64.865 billion in 2025 to US$155.01 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence , the digital twin in construction market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.02% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$155.01 billion by 2030.The construction industry is constantly evolving and adapting to new technologies, and the latest innovation to make waves is the use of digital twin technology. This cutting-edge concept has the potential to revolutionize the way construction projects are planned, designed, and executed. In light of this, we are excited to announce the launch of the Digital Twin in Construction Market.Digital twin technology involves creating a virtual replica of a physical asset, such as a building or infrastructure, using real-time data. This allows for a more accurate and detailed representation of the asset, providing valuable insights for construction companies. With the use of digital twins, construction professionals can visualize and simulate different scenarios, identify potential issues, and make informed decisions to optimize the construction process.This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of Building Information Modeling (BIM) and the growing demand for sustainable and efficient construction practices. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for remote collaboration and virtual project management, making digital twin technology even more relevant in the construction industry.The market is already seeing major players such as Autodesk, Siemens, and Bentley Systems investing in digital twin technology for construction. This trend is expected to continue as more companies recognize the benefits of using digital twins in their projects. The Digital Twin in Construction Market is set to transform the industry, improving project efficiency, reducing costs, and enhancing overall project outcomes.In conclusion, the Digital Twin in Construction Market is a game-changer for the construction industry. With its potential to improve project planning, design, and execution, it is set to become an essential tool for construction professionals. We are excited to see the impact of digital twin technology on the industry and look forward to the advancements it will bring.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/digital-twin-in-construction-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the digital twin in construction market that have been covered are ANSYS Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Siemens AG, Bentley Systems Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, Dassault Systèmes SE, among others.The market analytics report segments the digital twin in construction market as follows:By Sensor Type• Informative Twin• Autonomous TwinBy Component• Software• HardwareBy Application• Resource Management and Logistics• Safety Monitoring• Product Design & Optimization• Quality Management• Predictive Maintenance• OthersBy Region• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Others• Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao OthersCompanies Profiled:• ANSYS Inc.• IBM Corporation• Microsoft Corporation• Siemens AG• Bentley Systems Incorporated• Oracle Corporation• Dassault Systèmes SE• Autodesk Inc.• PTC Inc.• Hexagon ABReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital InvestmentDecisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Construction Plastic Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/construction-plastic-market • Global Building Insulation Materials Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-building-insulation-materials-market • AI in Construction Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/ai-in-construction-market • Construction Site Safety Monitoring Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/construction-site-safety-monitoring-market • Extended Reality (XR) In Construction Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/extended-reality-xr-in-construction-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 