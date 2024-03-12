Textile Dyes Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Textile Dyes Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The textile dyes market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $14.84 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Textile Dyes Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the textile dyes market size is predicted to reach $14.84 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%.

The growth in the textile dyes market is due to the increased demand in the garment industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest textile dyes market share. Major players in the textile dyes market include Archroma, Atul Ltd., Colorant Limited, Vipul Organics Ltd., Zhejiang Runtu Co Ltd., Kiri Industries Ltd., DEV COLOURS, DyStar Singapore Pte Ltd.

Textile Dyes Market Segments

• By Dye Type: Direct, Reactive, VAT, Basic, Acid, Disperse, Other Dye Types

• By Fiber Type: Wool, Nylon, Cotton, Viscose, Polyester, Acrylic, Other Fiber Types

• By Application: Clothing & Apparels, Home Textiles, Industry Textiles

• By Geography: The global textile dyes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The textile dyes refer to color compounds or substances used to color fabric. Textile dyes are colorants that, when added to the material, give it a permanent color that lasts through repeated use. The primary goal of dyeing is to apply uniform color to the substrate (fiber, yarn, or fabric) while maintaining color-fastness requirements for cloth.

