Paramatrix Technologies Ltd steals the spotlight at ET BFSI CIO Digital Conclave 2024 with Innovative Solutions

Paramatrix Shines Bright: Pioneering Innovations Take Center Stage at ET BFSI CIO Digital Conclave 2024

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paramatrix Technologies Ltd, a leader in the Digital Transformation technology and services industry, recently marked its notable presence at the 8th Editon of Economic Times BFSI CIO DIGITAL CONCLAVE 2024. held at Sahara Star, Mumbai, on March 6th, 2024. The conclave brought together the brightest technology minds in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sectors. This year’s event focused on the critical role of technology in transforming financial services, emphasizing the need for rapid adaptation to the evolving digital landscape with ‘Supercharging Innovations’ as the apt theme.

Paramatrix demonstrated its commitment to leveraging cutting-edge Digital technologies to facilitate digitization of business activities, incorporate digital gamification for improved business performance, make real-time decision-making a reality, enhance data accuracy and process diversified data more swiftly. This approach aligns perfectly with the current BFSI industry trends that demand a seamless integration of technology to empower underserved communities, improve financial inclusion, and meet the rising fintech adoption rate, which stands impressively at 87% in India.

About Paramatrix Technologies Ltd

Paramatrix Technologies has been at the forefront of delivering excellence in the Digital Transformation needs of the BFSI sector for over 20 years. With a rich legacy of 3000+ man years of experience and a clientele of over 150 happy customers across India, APAC, Japan & UK, Paramatrix prides itself in creating customized, agile, and flexible IT & Digital solutions. Their service offerings span across custom software development, application managed services, data & analytics, solution architecture & design, and cyber security, all tailored to the unique needs of each client.

About ETBFSI CIO DIGITAL CONCLAVE 2024

The ET BFSI CIO DIGITAL CONCLAVE is an annual event that serves as a melting pot for ideas, innovations, and discussions on the future of financial technology. By addressing the speed of transformation in technology and the increasing complexity of datasets, the conclave aims to prepare financial services for a competitive digital future. This event stands as a testament to the ever-growing importance of technology in driving financial inclusion and accessibility across India.

Paramatrix Technologies Ltd, CEO, Mr Mukesh Thumar, commented:

“As a proud Paramatrician, I am pleased to share my insights and reflections on the recent CIO Digital Conclave and its implications for the future of technology in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector. At Paramatrix, we continue to push the boundaries of innovation, ensuring our solutions & services are at the cutting edge of technology. Our participation in the ET BFSI CIO DIGITAL CONCLAVE 2024 not only reinforces our role as a leader in the BFSI Digital solutions space but also highlights our dedication to shaping a more connected, efficient, and customer-centric financial future.”

