Global Sustainable Athleisure Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Sustainable Athleisure Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

The sustainable athleisure market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $141.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Sustainable Athleisure Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the sustainable athleisure market size is predicted to reach $141.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%.

The growth in the sustainable athleisure market is due to raising awareness of consumers toward their physical fitness. North America region is expected to hold the largest sustainable athleisure market share. Major players in the sustainable athleisure market include NIKE Inc., Adidas Aktiengesellschaft, Hennes & Mauritz AB, Puma SE, Hanesbrands Inc., Levi Strauss & Co, Under Armour Inc.

Sustainable Athleisure Market Segments

• By Type: Premium, Mass

• By Gender: Women, Men

• By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

• By Geography: The global sustainable athleisure market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Sustainable athleisure is a look that is stylish and appealing enough to wear for other occasions while remaining comfortable and appropriate for sports. It is made of bio-based and recyclable materials. Athleisure is a type of hybrid clothing that is typically worn during athletic activities as well as in other settings such as the workplace, school, or other casual or social occasions. Sustainable athleisure is made up of natural, renewable, recycled, biodegradable, and low-impact textiles to provide consumers with high-performance activewear while protecting both people and the planet.

