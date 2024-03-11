Snap Analytics Named Matillion UK Partner of the Year
Analytics firm scoops top title second year runningBRISTOL, N/A, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Snap Analytics is crowned UK Partner of the Year for the second year running, thanks to its extensive Matillion, Snowflake and SAP expertise.
The Matillion Partner Network Awards recognise industry leaders driving the data ecosystem forward, highlighting Snap Analytics as the global data firm’s UK Partner of the Year.
Joe Steadman, RVP, Enterprise Sales UK Matillion said: “We’re proud to recognise Snap Analytics once again as our UK Partner of the Year. Their commitment to driving the very best product and service for our joint customers is second to none.
“In the past year the team at Snap Analytics were instrumental in the development of our SAP connector, whilst bringing their extensive technical expertise in SAP, Matillion and Snowflake to every conversation.”
David Rice, Snap Analytics’ CEO, commented “Working with Matillion has enabled our clients to deliver incredible outcomes, fast. From driving sustainability and reducing plastic packaging, to imagining new subscription models and managing cost caps in the sporting arena. Matillion’s low code interface empowers us on our mission to create a world where data makes sense for everyone. We’re truly honoured to receive this award and look forward to delivering incredible outcomes with Matillion in the months and years ahead”.
Matillion launched the Matillion Partner Network Emerald Awards in 2023 to recognise the invaluable contribution that partners make to the data engineering ecosystem, creating a bridge between vendors and organisations looking to truly maximise their data productivity.
Modern data pipeline provider Matillion recently announced its AI roadmap, bringing no-code AI to data engineering. Matillion holds its Network Partner Awards annually. Winners of the 2024 awards also include Snowflake, AWS and Thoughtspot.
About Snap Analytics
Snap Analytics, a UK-based leader in AI and analytics, transforms business operations by merging artificial intelligence with deep analytical insights. Snap develops cloud solutions to drive growth, reduce costs, and simplify digital complexity, enabling clients to gain a competitive edge. By converting complex data into strategic assets and making AI actionable, Snap Analytics helps organizations excel in a rapidly evolving market. Their approach not only equips businesses to navigate current challenges but also to capitalize on opportunities for remarkable success, ensuring they remain at the forefront of innovation and operational excellence.
About Matillion
Matillion is The Data Productivity Cloud. Matillion helps teams get data business-ready, faster — accelerating time-to-value and increasing the impact data can have. Thousands of enterprises including Cisco, DocuSign, Slack, and TUI, trust Matillion to load, transform, sync, and orchestrate their data for a wide range of use cases from insights and operational analytics, to data science, machine learning, and AI. Native integration with popular cloud data platforms lets data teams at every skill level automate management, refinement, and data delivery for every data integration need.
David Rice
Snap Analytics Ltd
+44 7759 277966
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn