Legal Thrill Launches: Maureen Meehan Aplin Showcases “Dying to Ski: A Mary MacIntosh Novel” at London Book Fair 2024
Join Maureen Meehan Aplin unfold a mystery on the slopes at #LBF24 Stand #2A114.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Reading Glass Books, in partnership with Writers’ Branding, proudly hosts the book launch of “Dying to Ski: A Mary MacIntosh Novel” by acclaimed author and attorney Maureen Meehan Aplin, taking place at The London Book Fair 2024 on March 13, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, at Stand #2A114.
Maureen Meehan Aplin, the creative mind behind the gripping Mary MacIntosh mystery/thriller series, brings readers an intense legal thriller set against the breathtaking backdrop of Jackson Hole’s ski slopes. An avid runner, skier, and Ironman World Championship Triathlon finisher, Aplin infuses her real-life passions into the heart-pounding narrative of “Dying to Ski.”
In this thrilling novel, when the co-founder of a pharmaceutical giant meets a mysterious death on the slopes, Mary MacIntosh is thrust into a high-stakes legal battle. Defending the accused partner, Mac uncovers shocking secrets that reverberate through the tight-knit community. As lies and betrayals escalate, Mac finds herself not only fighting for her client’s freedom but also for her own survival.
Aplin draws inspiration from her own experiences as a lawyer, writing a tale born from the tragedy of a real-life event. The Mary MacIntosh series, sparked by the memory of a legal secretary named Lisa, takes readers on a rollercoaster of suspense and intrigue. The series also includes the titles “The Five,” “Poisoned by Proxy,” “Pandemic Predator,” “Powder River Poison,” and “Snake River Secret.”
Immerse in a world of legal twists, shocking revelations, and heart-stopping suspense. Join Maureen Meehan Aplin at The Reading Glass Books Stand #2A114 for the exclusive book launch of “Dying to Ski: A Mary MacIntosh Novel.”
