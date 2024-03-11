Dr. Albert H. Yurvati Brings “Wet My Hands” and “This to Me” to The London Book Fair 2024
Surgeon, author, and inspirational figure, Dr. Albert H. Yurvati shares his sincere stories in a book signing session with the international literary audience.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author of medical memoirs “Wet My Hands” and “This to Me,” Dr. Albert H. Yurvati graces The London Book Fair 2024 with an exclusive book signing session on March 12, from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Hosted by The Reading Glass Books in collaboration with Writers’ Branding, this eagerly anticipated event will take place at Stand #2A114, promising an intimate encounter with the author and his profound works.
An emeritus professor at the University of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine, Dr. Yurvati's literary creations are doors to his personal odyssey. “Wet My Hands” chronicles the unexpected twists of his life—from the pinnacle of a surgical career to the challenging journey as a caregiver to his wife and a cancer patient himself. It’s a narrative written with humor, history, and passion. In “This to Me,” the second installment of Dr. Yurvati’s story, his life continues to unfold, resonating with resilience. Both books are a testament to Dr. Yurvati’s courage, perseverance, and the enduring love story he shares with his soulmate, Sharon.
Autographing copies of his books, Dr. Yurvati is also featured on the front cover of The Reading Glass Books Catalog, complete with a cover story and full spread. This feature underscores Dr. Yurvati’s literary contributions and the profound impact of his story.
Join Dr. Albert H. Yurvati at The Reading Glass Books Stand #2A114 at The London Book Fair 2024 as he shares his remarkable journey through “Wet My Hands” and “This to Me.” This exclusive book signing promises an immersive experience into the heart of two impactful books on the international literary landscape.
