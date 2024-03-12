Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing market size is expected to see steady growth. It will grow to $15.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%.”
The automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing market size is predicted to reach $15.41 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%.

The growth in the automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing market is due to the increasing production of hybrid vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing market share. Major players in the automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing market include AVL List GmbH, FEV Group GmbH, IAV GmbH, Ricardo plc, Intertek Group plc, Bertrandt AG, EDAG Engineering GmbH.

Automotive Transmission Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Segments
• By Service Type: Designing, Prototyping, Testing, System Engineering and Integration, Simulation
• By Powertrain: Conventional, Hybrid
• By Transmission Type: Automatic, Manual
• By Application: Commercial Automotive, Industrial Automotive, Passenger Automotive
• By Geography: The global automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The automotive transmission engineering services outsourcing refer to services that provide outsourced development assistance for cutting-edge powertrain systems. Automotive transmission engineering is an important process in the manufacturing of automobiles, and it is done to make sure that the power flow from the engine to the wheels for ensuring the movement of the vehicle.

